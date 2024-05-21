The Allure Bridals Bridgerton Collection is Making its NYC Debut at Kleinfeld Bridal!

The June 5, 2024 launch will be feted by an in-store Regency Day to shop the Collection

NEW YORK, May 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dearest Readers – It is with esteemed pleasure that we share this rather special announcement. The Allure Bridals 2024 Bridgerton Collection will be debuting in NYC at Kleinfeld Bridal so ladies may explore regency-inspired gowns and have their very own memorable "Yes!" moment. The arrival will be celebrated by a one day only in-store showcase on June 5, 2024 that will feature Regency inspired bridal designs and accessories, including a dazzling tiara bar! To join in on this delightful occasion, please book an appointment on www.KleinfeldBridal.com post haste as spots are filling up quickly.

"Regency style which features ballgown and princess silhouettes are continuing to trend with unique and modern modifications. This year, many of our available gowns include Basque waistlines with full skirts and high slits," says Sheila Sciocchetti, Kleinfeld Bridal VP of General Merchandising.

Recently, premier bridalwear designer Allure Bridals announced its collaboration with Shondaland's hit Netflix series, Bridgerton and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, and Emmy winning costume designer Lyn Paolo. Together they have created a collection of bridal gowns inspired by the sumptuous style of the Bridgerverse and by the multifaceted character of Queen Charlotte herself.

Drawing from the shows' opulent aesthetic and the bold, regal fashions of the character of Queen Charlotte, this collaboration brings romance and glamour to modern-day brides. The collection will showcase a stunning array of bridal gowns, each capturing the essence of Shondaland's series with intricate lace details, luxurious fabrics, and exquisite embellishments.

Kleinfeld Bridal will be hosting an exclusive Allure Bridals Bridgerton Collection Trunk Show on June 5th, 2024. Brides are invited to shop the collection to find a gown fit for a queen. For brides that cannot attend this elite event, the collection will be taking residency at Kleinfeld Bridal for the month of June so all brides can live in their regency lady era.

The Allure Bridals 2024 Bridgerton Collection ranges from $1,600.00 - $3,000.00. Book your appointment for this event by visiting www.Kleinfeldbridal.com/kleinfeld-appointments/ or call 646-633-4300.

About Kleinfeld Bridal:

Founded in 1941, Kleinfeld is the world's most famous and largest luxury bridal retailer, carrying an unparalleled selection of American and European designer wedding dresses. The 35,000 square foot flagship salon is located in the heart of Chelsea, New York City, and is host to TLC's hit show, Say Yes to the Dress.

About Allure Bridal:

Allure Bridals has been a leader in the bridal industry for over 20 years, creating exquisite bridal gowns that capture the dreams and desires of brides around the world. Known for their exceptional craftsmanship, attention to detail, and innovative designs, Allure Bridals offers a wide range of bridal gowns for every style and budget, making dreams come true for brides on their special day.

About Shondaland:

Shondaland is the global media company founded by award-winning writer and producer Shonda Rhimes. The company fearlessly entertains through storytelling with content for film, streaming, audio, digital and editorial as well as brand partnerships, merchandise and experiences. Shondaland has an exclusive partnership with Netflix where it produces streaming content for the media company, including the record-breaking series "Bridgerton," ''Inventing Anna," "Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker," the highly anticipated upcoming Bridgerton spinoff series "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" and "The Residence". In 2017, Shondaland launched the editorial website Shondaland.com followed by the creation of Shondaland Audio in 2019. Shondaland was launched in 2005 with the groundbreaking series "Grey's Anatomy."

