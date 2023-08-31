The Aluminum Suitcases Market size to grow by USD 252.5 million from 2022 to 2027 | The growing travel and tourism industry will Drive Growth -Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The aluminum suitcases market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.74% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 252.5 million, according to Technavio. The growing global travel and tourism industry is a key factor driving market growth. This tourism industry helps to promote business, commerce, employment, and infrastructure development and stimulates the social development of different communities. China, South Korea, the US, Brazil, Spain, the Netherlands, Germany, and the UK are among the important countries with a huge amount of foreign tourism. In addition, several suppliers in the luggage industry are offering a variety of new products to meet the diverse needs of customers, including business travel, leisure travel, or sports. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period - Download a Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Aluminum Suitcases Market

Aluminum Suitcases Market Insights -

Companies : 15+, Including ACE Co. Ltd., ALEON, Arlo Skye Inc., Baulificio Italiano Sorelle Roncato S.r.l., FABBRICA PELLETTERIE MILANO SPA, Faisst GmbH, Fujian Shun xin Import and Export Trading Co. Ltd., Gabbiano Luggage, Hideo Wakamatsu , LEVEL8 Group Corp., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Monos Travel Ltd., MVST Select, Paxshell Pvt. Ltd., Samsara Luggage, Samsonite International SA, Sterling Pacific, Travelpro Products Inc., Victorinox AG, and VICTORLITE, among others

Coverage: Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies

Parent market analysis; key drivers, major trends, and challenges; customer and company landscape; company product insights and recent developments; key companies; and market positioning of companies Segments: type (large and small), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and Middle East and Africa )

Aluminum Suitcases Market - Company Insights

The growing competition in the market is compelling companies to adopt various growth strategies such as promotional activities and spending on advertisements to improve the visibility of their services. Technavio report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market companies including - ACE Co. Ltd., ALEON, Arlo Skye Inc., Baulificio Italiano Sorelle Roncato S.r.l., FABBRICA PELLETTERIE MILANO SPA, Faisst GmbH, Fujian Shun xin Import and Export Trading Co. Ltd., Gabbiano Luggage, Hideo Wakamatsu, LEVEL8 Group Corp., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Monos Travel Ltd., MVST Select, Paxshell Pvt. Ltd., Samsara Luggage, Samsonite International SA, Sterling Pacific, Travelpro Products Inc., Victorinox AG, and VICTORLITE

Aluminum Suitcases Market – Market Dynamics

Significant Challenge - T he threat of intense competition from local brands is a significant challenge restricting market growth. The presence of a few local enterprises in the market leads to problems such as a lack of standardization in prices, unequal competition, and market share erosion. To gain a competitive edge in the market and increase market share, suppliers try to price their products competitively with those of local brands, despite their diminished profit margins. Furthermore, lower-middle-class consumers are increasingly favoring these counterfeit products because they look almost identical to the original product and are also cheaper. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Key Driver - The growing global travel and tourism industry is a key factor driving market growth.

The growing global travel and tourism industry is a key factor driving market growth. Major Trend - The growing incorporation of smart features and connectivity in suitcases is a major trend in the market.

The aluminum suitcases market report provides critical information and factual data, with a qualitative and quantitative study of the market based on market drivers and limitations as well as prospects.

What are the key data covered in this Aluminum Suitcases Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the aluminum suitcases market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the aluminum suitcases market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the aluminum suitcases market across APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of aluminum suitcase market companies

Aluminum Suitcases Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.74% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 252.5 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ACE Co. Ltd., ALEON, Arlo Skye Inc., Baulificio Italiano Sorelle Roncato S.r.l., FABBRICA PELLETTERIE MILANO SPA, Faisst GmbH, Fujian Shun xin Import and Export Trading Co. Ltd., Gabbiano Luggage, Hideo Wakamatsu, LEVEL8 Group Corp., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Monos Travel Ltd., MVST Select, Paxshell Pvt. Ltd., Samsara Luggage, Samsonite International SA, Sterling Pacific, Travelpro Products Inc., Victorinox AG, and VICTORLITE Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by End User

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

SOURCE Technavio