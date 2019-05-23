The aluminum sulfate market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023

News provided by

Reportlinker

May 23, 2019, 16:22 ET

NEW YORK, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market

The growth in global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market is one of the key factors anticipated to drive the aluminum sulfate market. Growing investment in the water and wastewater treatment projects, especially in APAC, will impact the market growth positively during the forecast period. Furthermore, factors including global warming and changing climatic conditions have further limited the availability of water resources, thereby, increasing the demand for aluminum sulfate. Analysts have predicted that the aluminum sulfate market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678709/?utm_source=PRN

Market Overview

Increase in demand from developing countries

The increase in the consumption of ready-to-eat and packaged food items, especially in urban areas and metro cities across the developing economies, is expected to have a positive impact on the market's growth during the forecast period.

Stringent regulations and policies

Food additives are subject to safety evaluation by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). Compliance with stringent regulations will increase the production cost of aluminum sulfate manufacturers, thereby impending the market's growth.

For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the aluminum sulfate market during 2019-2023, view our report.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Several vendors of aluminum sulfate have been accused of bid rigging and artificially elevating prices. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678709/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

Also from this source

Automotive Seat Belt Height Adjuster Market - Global Industry...

The global alpha olefin market size is projected to reach USD...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

The aluminum sulfate market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023

News provided by

Reportlinker

May 23, 2019, 16:22 ET