The growth in global water and wastewater treatment chemicals market is one of the key factors anticipated to drive the aluminum sulfate market. Growing investment in the water and wastewater treatment projects, especially in APAC, will impact the market growth positively during the forecast period. Furthermore, factors including global warming and changing climatic conditions have further limited the availability of water resources, thereby, increasing the demand for aluminum sulfate. Analysts have predicted that the aluminum sulfate market will register a CAGR of almost 3% by 2023.



Market Overview



Increase in demand from developing countries



The increase in the consumption of ready-to-eat and packaged food items, especially in urban areas and metro cities across the developing economies, is expected to have a positive impact on the market's growth during the forecast period.



Stringent regulations and policies



Food additives are subject to safety evaluation by the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA). Compliance with stringent regulations will increase the production cost of aluminum sulfate manufacturers, thereby impending the market's growth.



For the detailed list of factors that will drive and challenge the growth of the aluminum sulfate market during 2019-2023



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately fragmented with the presence of several market players. Several vendors of aluminum sulfate have been accused of bid rigging and artificially elevating prices. This market research report will help clients identify new growth opportunities and design unique growth strategies by providing a comprehensive analysis of the market's competitive landscape and offering information on the products offered by companies.



