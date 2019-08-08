The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF) Announces the Final Program of Its 20th International Conference on Alzheimer's Drug Discovery

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The 20th International Conference on Alzheimer's Drug Discovery, a two-day interdisciplinary forum to be held September 16-17, 2019 in Jersey City, NJ, will bring together 20 top researchers to present a diversity of approaches and the latest on innovative treatments and diagnostics for Alzheimer's disease, related dementias and cognitive aging. The Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)-funded investigators and other guest speakers will share findings on both novel and repurposed drug programs and biomarkers at various stages of the pipeline.

The program will focus on four major topics that include: Small molecule approaches for Alzheimer's disease; Novel approaches for frontotemporal dementia; Clinical trials in Alzheimer's disease; Novel biomarker approaches.

"This year's conference is particularly significant," said Dr. Howard Fillit, ADDF's Founding Executive Director and Chief Science Officer. "Research advances are rapidly bringing drug discovery closer to important and practical applications. Several presentations will address new directions in academic and startup drug development programs, targeting a wide variety of areas including vascular pathology, calcium regulation, neuroprotection and inflammation."

The conference attracts a multi-disciplinary network of academic and industry scientists engaged in drug discovery research, business development and licensing professionals, alliance management professionals, venture capitalists and other investors.

This event is presented by the ADDF. For details and registration, visit: https://www.alzdiscovery.org/events. Early Bird Registration ends August 16, 2019; group discounts are available. Contact the conference secretariat at addfmeetings@worldeventsforum.com.

About the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation (ADDF)

Founded in 1998 by Leonard A. and Ronald S. Lauder, the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation is dedicated to rapidly accelerating the discovery of drugs to prevent, treat and cure Alzheimer's disease. The ADDF is the only public charity solely focused on funding the development of drugs for Alzheimer's, employing a venture philanthropy model to support research in academia and the biotech industry. Through the generosity of its donors, the ADDF has awarded over $115 million to fund more than 590 Alzheimer's drug discovery programs and clinical trials in 18 countries. To learn more, please visit: http://www.alzdiscovery.org/.

