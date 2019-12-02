The Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation (ARPF) announces its contribution in a breakthrough article on Preventing Alzheimer's through a Holistic Approach

TUCSON, Ariz., Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mediaplanet's Fighting Alzheimer's campaign, an editorial dedicated to raising awareness surrounding multiple diseases and conditions, last week published a historical article titled "Why Preventing Alzheimer's Requires a Holistic Approach." ARPF commends Mediaplanet for openly stating that Alzheimer's prevention is a crucial social goal and for highlighting the importance of a holistic approach. In fact, no other approach has been proven to work, be it drugs or vaccines.

The writer interviews ARPF Founding President and Medical Director, Dharma Singh Khalsa, MD, concerning the importance of a "brain-healthy" lifestyle that includes the 4 Pillars of Alzheimer's Prevention®: a healthy "diet, stress management, strong physical and mental exercise, and spiritual fitness."

Dr. Dharma says, "Now is the time for everyone to adopt a brain-healthy lifestyle" and "As recent research reveals, the changes in one's brain start decades before any symptoms appear. So it's never too early or too late to head off the development of memory loss."

Besides getting specific with diet by expressing the particular neuroenhancing properties of a plant-based, Mediterranean diet, Dr. Dharma discusses in detail Kirtan Kriya (KK) yoga meditation. KK is a 12-minute mindfulness practice that is both a mental exercise and a stress-management tool. Through extensive research, KK has been shown to improve brain function and reverse memory loss. He explains that this is especially true for women, "which is critical because a woman's risk for Alzheimer's is greater than her risk for developing breast cancer," he said.

Dr. Dharma finally gives much needed hope by confirming that these benefits apply to both those currently living with Alzheimer's and those at a higher risk for developing it, including those with subjective cognitive decline and mild cognitive impairment.

As the original organization advocating this holistic preventative model, ARPF is more engaged than ever in educational programs for the public and for healthcare providers.

Alzheimer's disease is a devastating illness that affects nearly 6 million Americans and their families. But better prevention and treatments are on the horizon, with more advocacy for increased funding and research. Help us bring awareness to the realities of managing the disease and the need for resources to find a cure. The campaign was distributed through USA Today on November 27, 2019, and is published online here: [http://bit.ly/FightingAlzheimers]

Web Sites: https://www.futureofpersonalhealth.com/fighting-alzheimers/why-preventing-alzheimers-requires-a-holistic-approach/#

www.alzheimersprevention.org

www.alzheimersprevention.org/training

www.arpf.com

To obtain your own copy of the KK meditation, visit https://arpf.donorshops.com/products/shop

SOURCE Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation

Related Links

http://www.alzheimersprevention.org

