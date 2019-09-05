The Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation (ARPF) Announces Third Brain Longevity® Therapy Training & Symposium in Scottsdale, Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation (ARPF) will host its third Brain Longevity Therapy Training and Symposium on October 24-27 in Scottsdale, AZ. The training will advance ARPF's mission by equipping wellness and healthcare leaders with strategies and science to prevent Alzheimer's disease.

Professor of Psychiatry at UCLA, Helen Lavretsky, M.D. states, "The science behind this course has shown in our research at UCLA that yoga and Kirtan Kriya helped reduce depression, improve mental health and cognitive functioning, as well as reverse cellular aging and inflammation, and provide brain fitness effects in stressed dementia caregivers when compared to relaxation while listening to music. Research also found positive effects of Kundalini yoga practice on mood, memory and executive function, and brain connectivity in older adults with mild cognitive impairment compared to memory training."

BLTT includes an in-depth examination of the science and clinical application of ARPF's extraordinary research in lifestyle medicine. Participants will be provided with a comprehensive resource library as well as benefiting from the practical applications created by ARPF-sponsored research from some of our nation's top academic medical centers.

This year's BLTT curriculum is a blended learning format: part is accessible online for at-home learning, with an in-person classroom format on October 24 and 25. The following Brain Longevity Symposium, October 26 and 27, will be a gathering of all Brain Longevity Specialists to learn the latest breakthroughs in ARPF-sponsored research studies, and an opportunity to exchange experiences and ideas with each other.

ARPF founders Dharma S. Khalsa, M.D. and Kirti Khalsa will conduct the training, along with renowned healthcare providers in the integrative medicine field, such as clinical psychologist Chris Walling, MBA, PsyD, C-IAYT, President of the United States Association of Body Psychotherapy, and multiple allied health experts in fields such as neuroscience, nutrition, nursing, and yoga therapy.

Other supporters of this training include: Health Improvement Partnership of Maricopa County, International Association of Yoga Therapists, Healthy Arizona Worksite Program within the Maricopa County Department of Public Health, National Academy of Certified Care Managers and R.Cassidy Seminars.

This CEU accredited training is a unique opportunity to learn how to make a significant impact in the demanding field of longevity medicine, as well as expand personal practice/expertise in yoga therapy.

