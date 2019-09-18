The Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation Brain Longevity® Therapy Training & Symposium Approved for Extensive CEUs

TUCSON, Ariz., Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation's (ARPF) Brain Longevity Therapy Training and Symposium has been approved for extensive CEU hours and CE credits.

CEU hours are available for the following allied healthcare providers: Nurses, Occupational Therapists, Psychologists, Psychoanalysts, Social Workers, Counselors/Marriage and Family Therapists.

CE credits are also available for Physical Therapists, Certified Care Managers, Yoga Therapists and Yoga Teachers.

Dharma Singh Khalsa, MD, Founding President and Medical Director of ARPF said, "Today it's a scientific fact that living a brain-healthy lifestyle is the only proven way to prevent Alzheimer's disease and impact cognitive decline. At this year's Brain Longevity Training in Scottsdale, AZ everything any provider needs to know about helping people end Alzheimer's is presented. The Alzheimer's Research and Prevention Foundation is proud to showcase this work featuring top-notch experts in the field. Nothing is left out of this Training. Participants will discover everything there is to know about diet, yoga, meditation, exercise, mental stimulation, and how to put it all together to enhance their own practice and create many more enthusiastic clients. We urge all yoga teachers, social workers, therapists, nurses, physicians, allied healthcare providers, care managers, and anyone else who wants to be at the forefront of halting the Alzheimer's epidemic to attend."

BLTT includes an in-depth examination of the science and clinical application of ARPF's extraordinary research in lifestyle medicine that spans over 15 years. Participants will be provided with a comprehensive resource library as well as benefiting from the practical applications created by ARPF-sponsored research at some of our nation's top academic medical centers.

This year's BLTT curriculum is a blended learning format: part is accessible online for at-home learning, with an in-person classroom format on October 24 and 25. The following Brain Longevity Symposium, October 26 and 27, will be a gathering of all Brain Longevity Specialists to learn the latest breakthroughs in the studies funded by ARPF, and an opportunity to exchange experiences and ideas with each other.

This training is a unique opportunity to learn how to make a significant impact in the demanding field of longevity medicine, as well as expand personal practice/expertise in yoga therapy.

