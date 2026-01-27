The Amelia Concours-Winning 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C Earns The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award 2025

Presented annually by The Peninsula Hotels, The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award brings together Best of Show winners from leading global concours and selects one vehicle as the overall recipient. The 2025 award was announced today at a private ceremony held at The Peninsula Paris, continuing the program's mission to recognize significant automobiles and the individuals who steward them.

The car, owned by The Keller Collection, is believed to be one of the prototypes for the 1938 Mille Miglia and was ordered new in 1938 by the famous Italian racing champion Giuseppe Farina. It is the only 8C 2900 bodied by Farina.

"The Alfa Romeo 8C represents a moment when performance, design and craftsmanship aligned in a way that still resonates today," said McKeel Hagerty, CEO and Chairman of Hagerty and The Amelia Concours. "When the best of the best compete on the world stage, car enthusiasts everywhere win. My thanks to Deborah Keller for her caring stewardship, The Peninsula Classics jury for their studied deliberation and The Amelia Concours team for their guest-centered excellence."

"The winning 1938 Alfa Romeo 8C 2900B represents the pinnacle of prewar performance engineering," said Christian Philippsen, co-founder of The Peninsula Classics Best of the Best Award. "It served as the fastest and most exclusive Italian automobile of its era, and we could not be more thrilled to recognise it as the best of the best."

The Amelia Concours returns March 5–8, 2026, to Amelia Island, Florida. The event will feature Saturday's Concours d'Elegance and RADwood, Sunday's Cars & Caffeine, a 2-day Broad Arrow Auction and enthusiast programming, with Dario Franchitti MBE celebrated as Honoree throughout the weekend.

To learn more about the Alfa Romeo's win at The Amelia Concours 2025, or to download photos, click here.

About The Amelia Concours

The Amelia Concours is an annual multi-award-winning motoring event, to be next held March 5-8, 2026, at The Golf Club of Amelia Island and The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island. A Broad Arrow Auction, luxury shopping, new vehicle reveals & experiential drives, exclusive gatherings and entertaining seminars surround the evolving event format, with Saturday's Concours d'Elegance and Sunday's Cars & Caffeine. Each year, The Amelia Concours honors a racing legend and attracts celebrities from across the automotive landscape. Since its inception in 1996, the event has donated over $4 million to deserving non-profit and charitable organizations.

About Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE: HGTY)

Hagerty is a company built by drivers for drivers, protecting 2.7 million vehicles in the United States, Canada and the UK. We make it easier and more enjoyable for enthusiasts to drive and celebrate the machines they love through innovative insurance products, live and digital auctions, engaging media and events, as well as the Hagerty Drivers Club, the world's largest community of car lovers.

For more information, please visit www.hagerty.com or www.newsroom.hagerty.com.

