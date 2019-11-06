The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) Partners with CareCredit to Help Improve the Financial Experience for Orthopaedic Surgeons and Patients

"When it comes to musculoskeletal care, the AAOS is committed to supporting our members in providing the highest quality care possible to their patients," said Thomas E. Arend, Jr., JD, CAE, Chief Executive Officer of AAOS. "Our partnership with CareCredit is just one more way we are helping AAOS members deliver that care with the tools that offer cost transparency and a convenient payment solution to their patients. Together, we aim to create comfortable and confident payment conversations at every stage of the financial journey so their patients can move forward with the proper treatment and care."

"Rising out-of-pocket costs are creating new practice management challenges by generating a greater volume of patient accounts receivable," said Gregory Pierce, Senior Vice President and General Manager, CareCredit - Specialty. "The benefits of our partnership with AAOS are two-fold: helping practicing orthopaedic surgeons and their staff improve the financial experience with educational tools and resources, and helping practices improve cash flow by offering solutions that will enable their patients to pay for out-of-pocket costs."

CareCredit, a Synchrony solution, allows patients to get the care they need by offering payment options that give them flexibility to pay deductibles, co-pays, co-insurance and other out-of-pocket healthcare costs over time. Once cardholders are approved for CareCredit, they can continue to use the CareCredit credit card throughout CareCredit's network of more than 230,000 healthcare locations and select health-focused retailers.

Offering patient payment options as part of the pre-treatment financial discussion can help solve challenges for both patients and healthcare teams, and CareCredit offers the experience and resources needed to help orthopaedic practices engage with patients to inform them of financial resources and available payment solutions easily and more effectively.

CareCredit is currently accepted across more than 30 medical specialty areas, including physical therapy, durable medical equipment, imaging, labs, ambulatory surgery centers, anesthesiology, primary care and general practice, women's health, and urgent care. In addition to its partnership with the AAOS, CareCredit has relationships with the Medical Group Management Association (MGMA), the American Dental Association (ADA) and the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), and also recently partnered with the American Osteopathic Information Association (AOIA).

About AAOS: The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons

With more than 39,000 members, the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons is the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists. The AAOS is the trusted leader in advancing musculoskeletal health. It provides the highest quality, most comprehensive education to help orthopaedic surgeons and allied health professionals at every career level best treat patients in their daily practices. The AAOS is the source for information on bone and joint conditions, treatments and related musculoskeletal health care issues and it leads the health care discussion on advancing quality.

About CareCredit

CareCredit, a Synchrony solution, is a leading provider of promotional financing to consumers for health, veterinary and personal care procedures, services and products. For more than 30 years, CareCredit has helped millions of people by offering special financing options with convenient monthly payments. CareCredit is accepted at more than 230,000 locations for a wide variety of health and wellness procedures, treatments, products and services. More information can be found at carecredit.com/academy.

About Synchrony

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF) is a premier consumer financial services company delivering customized financing programs across key industries including retail, health, auto, travel and home, along with award-winning consumer banking products. With more than $140 billion in sales financed and 80.3 million active accounts, Synchrony brings deep industry expertise, actionable data insights, innovative solutions and differentiated digital experiences to improve the success of every business we serve and the quality of each life we touch. More information can be found at www.synchronyfinancial.com and through Twitter: @Synchrony.

