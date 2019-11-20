The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons Makes Strategic Investment in Biologics Research and Development

ROSEMONT, Ill., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons (AAOS) announced a strategic investment in the field of biologics. Over the next five years, the AAOS will prioritize research and development for a biologics-focused competency within the Academy's existing business. The focus of this effort will be to create evidence-based, unbiased information, thought-leadership, position statements and educational content to help shape and guide orthopaedic surgeons and their patients within this space.

"As the world's largest medical association of musculoskeletal specialists, we have a responsibility to advance the quality of musculoskeletal care in a fully transparent and scientific way," said 2019-2020 AAOS President Kristy L. Weber, MD, FAAOS. "Our investment and efforts come at a crucial time when patients and surgeons are navigating this field independently without reliable sources of evidence-based information. We see unprecedented opportunity to lead the way."

The AAOS seeks to identify and build on the gaps within the biologics field for musculoskeletal care treatment options, as well as address concerns stemming from misinformation of direct-to-consumer advertising of biologic treatments to patients. Its efforts will help to deliver content specifically related to growth in biologics knowledge and its application to musculoskeletal care and treatment. Key activities will include symposia, ongoing evidence-based systematic literature reviews, white paper and consensus statement development and dissemination.

"The rapidly evolving field of biologics has major potential implications for patients, orthopaedic surgeons and other healthcare specialists," added Weber. "The Academy's longstanding transparent, scientific evidence-based approach to quality will ensure objectivity in the development of education and other content that is in the best interests of our patients."

Philipp Leucht, MD, FAAOS, member of the AAOS Committee on Biologics and Regenerative Medicine, added: "The AAOS is poised to play a critical role in steering orthopaedic biologics discovery and content for surgeons and patients around the world. It's one more step towards helping the musculoskeletal community separate fact from fiction, ultimately helping patients achieve the highest quality of care."

