The American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery Opens Applications for 2023 Certifying Exams

Facial cosmetic surgeons may petition the board for certification by submitting applications before February 28, 2023.

MUNSTER, Ind., Nov. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery (ABFCS) announces the opening of its application window for facial cosmetic surgeons interested in sitting for the board's annual certifying exams. The medical board provides certification to surgeons focused on aesthetic procedures of the head, face, and neck.

"Our mission is to certify safe, skilled cosmetic surgeons who dedicate much or all of their practice to facial aesthetic procedures, helping patients locate a surgeon they can trust," commented ABFCS President Dr. Sheila Barbarino. "The examinations are the core of that mission, and we are happy to offer interested surgeons a four-month application window."

The certifying board accepts applications from experienced facial cosmetic surgeons who have relevant residency backgrounds like ophthalmology, oral and maxillofacial surgery, and plastic and reconstructive surgery. Among other rigorous standards—including residency training and primary board certification—surgeons who qualify to take the certifying exam must have demonstrated skill and experience in facial cosmetic surgery . This experience may be obtained through either practice experience, fellowship training with the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (AACS) , or equivalent fellowship training.

Dr. Barbarino stated, "As a sub-specialty organization, we are proud of our diverse composition. Facial cosmetic surgeons from backgrounds like dermatology and otolaryngology have contributed to advancements in cosmetic surgery techniques and patient safety. And within the ABFCS, we have found that this diversity advances our individual skills further."

The credentialing board will close applications on February 28, 2023. The examination will be administered in two parts: a written exam on May 20, 2023 and an oral exam in August 2023.

Interested surgeons may contact the ABFCS directly with questions or learn more about facial cosmetic surgery board certification and review full application requirements online .

About the American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery: The American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgeons (ABFCS) tests and certifies facial cosmetic surgeons in aesthetic procedures for the head, face, and neck. Our mission is to help patients safely achieve attractive results by identifying highly trained facial surgeons who uphold the highest standards of patient safety and practice with meticulous surgical artistry. Learn more at www.ambrdfcs.org .

Media Contact: American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery, (312) 340-4788 or [email protected]

SOURCE American Board of Facial Cosmetic Surgery