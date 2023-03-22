The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Administered its Oral Certifying Examination to Over 400 Candidates in 2023

ABOMS announced the second-largest administration of its Oral Certifying Examination in the history of the organization.

CHICAGO, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (ABOMS) has successfully administered the Oral Certifying Examination to a near-record number of candidates from January 30, 2023 to February 3, 2023, in Raleigh, North Carolina. Examining a total of 410 candidates, this marks the second largest administration in ABOMS history, indicating the increasing demand for board certification in oral and maxillofacial surgery.

ABOMS Vice President Dr. Pushkar Mehra concluded the week and recognized Examination Committee members with awards for the year's work of writing cases and questions for the certification process. Dr. Mehra (left) presents committee member Dr. Salman Salam with the award for best computer-based examination question. ABOMS Vice President Dr. Pushkar Mehra presents the award for best Oral Certifying Examination case submission to Examination Committee member Dr. Sara Runnels.

The ABOMS Oral Certifying Examination is a comprehensive and rigorous assessment of the knowledge, skills, and judgment required for the safe practice of oral and maxillofacial surgery. The examination covers a broad range of topics, including anesthesia, maxillofacial trauma, pathology, reconstruction, and temporomandibular joint (TMJ) disorders. Candidates who pass the examination demonstrate their ability to provide exceptional patient care and are recognized as Diplomates and leaders in their field.

This year's examinations were conducted by a committee of 96 surgeons from academic and private practice settings across the United States. Prior to administering the exams, the committee members met to calibrate on each case examined that week. This critical calibration process helped examiners gain consensus on key points of the examination and ensure statistical validity of the examination.

"We are proud of the commitment and dedication of the Examination Committee members who worked tirelessly to calibrate and administer the examination," says Dr. Pushkar Mehra, Vice President of ABOMS. "Their expertise and attention to detail are vital to ensuring the integrity and accuracy of the examination process."

The ABOMS Oral Certifying Examination is administered yearly; candidates who wish to take the examination must meet specific requirements, including holding a degree in dentistry, completing an accredited residency program in oral and maxillofacial surgery, and holding a current dental or medical license. The examination is open to both American and international candidates.

"ABOMS is committed to ensuring that oral and maxillofacial surgeons who are certified by our Board meet the highest standards of excellence in patient care," says Dr. Mehra. "We are pleased to see the increasing demand for certification in our field and will continue to provide a rigorous and comprehensive examination process to meet this demand."

About the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery: The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (ABOMS) is the certifying board for the specialty of oral and maxillofacial surgery in the United States. Overseen by an eight-member Board of Directors, the mission of ABOMS is to ensure that Diplomate surgeons meet our standards of training, education, and professionalism through our certification process. The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery headquarters are located at 8770 W Bryn Mawr Ave Suite 1370, Chicago, IL 60631, and can be reached by phone at (312) 642-0070 or online at www.aboms.org .

Media Contact: Courtney C. Walsh, (312) 776-2994, [email protected]

SOURCE American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery