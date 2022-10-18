The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Names New Leaders

President Bernard J. Costello DMD, MD, FACS and board member Deepak Krishnan, DDS, FACS will serve as leaders of the U.S. oral and maxillofacial certifying board.

NEW ORLEANS, Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (ABOMS) named new leaders during their September 2022 Annual Meeting in New Orleans. The new president Bernard J. Costello DMD, MD, FACS is an accomplished oral and maxillofacial surgeon, professor, and leader in the field; he will serve a one-year term as President of ABOMS.

Bernard J. Costello DMD, MD, FACS will serve a one-year term as President of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Deepak Krishnan, DDS, FACS will serve an eight-year term on the Board of Directors of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

"For me, the chance to work with the Board of Directors of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery as president is a career pinnacle. Our organization does important work stringently vetting oral and maxillofacial surgeons and, ultimately, protecting the public," said Dr. Costello.

ABOMS conducts a robust certification process in which oral and maxillofacial surgeons submit application materials and undergo rigorous examinations. Once board-certified, Diplomates are required to annually submit evidence of certification maintenance.

This will not be Dr. Costello's first role on the ABOMS Board of Directors; he served as Vice President from 2021-2022 under Past President Vincent J. Perciaccante, DDS, FACS. Of the board's work, Dr. Costello says, "We work together with those in our specialty to cultivate excellence and continuously take our process to the next level. It is an honor and privilege to do this work."

In the past, Dr. Costello has served as President of the American Academy of Craniomaxillofacial Surgeons and the American Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Association. A pediatric craniofacial specialist, Dr. Costello is also highly accomplished in the academic and hospital settings: he is Professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMS), Chief of Pediatric Maxillofacial Surgery at UPMC Children's Hospital, and Associate Vice Chancellor for Health Science Integration at the University of Pittsburgh. He has pioneered research in the use of regenerative medicine for craniofacial deformities and authored guidelines for responsible pain management that focuses on a non-opioid approach, advocating for measures to fight the opioid addiction crisis.

In addition to the new president, ABOMS has appointed a new Director to the eight-member Board of Directors, Deepak Krishnan, DDS, FACS. Four Directors serve on the board at a time and commit to an eight-year term, offering extended service to the organization.

"To serve as the next link in a chain of giants that led the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery is not only an honor, but also a huge responsibility. I see this as a unique opportunity to help move the needle forward, and I look forward to it," said Dr. Krishnan.

About the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery: The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (ABOMS) is the only American Dental Association (ADA)-recognized certifying board for the specialty of oral and maxillofacial surgery in the United States. Overseen by an eight-member Board of Directors, the mission of ABOMS is to ensure that Diplomate surgeons meet our standards of training, education, and professionalism through our certification process. The American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery headquarters are located at 8770 W Bryn Mawr Ave Suite 1370, Chicago, IL 60631, and can be reached by phone at (312) 642-0070 or online at www.aboms.org .

Media Contact: Erin Elizabeth Killeen, (312) 642-0070, [email protected]

SOURCE American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery