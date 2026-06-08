THE AMERICAN BOWL ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH ZEROMILS TO BUILD MILITARY THRIVING® CULTURES AND COMMUNITIES

Next Iteration of Premier College Football All-Star Game Set for January 15, 2027, at UCF's Stadium in Orlando; Expanding into a Full Military and Country Celebration Broadcasted Nationally on NFL Network

ORLANDO, Fla., June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Bowl, America's premier college football all-star platform, today announced an exclusive strategic partnership with ZeroMils, a leading veteran-owned social impact company, to champion and build authentic Military Thriving® cultures and communities across the United States. This purpose-driven alliance fuses the excitement of elite professional football prospects with a national movement designed to empower veterans, service members, and military families to put down roots, find deep purpose, and lead.

The next iteration of The American Bowl will take place on January 15, 2027, at the University of Central Florida's 44,206-seat stadium (The Bounce House) in Orlando, Florida. Broadcasted nationally in prime time on the NFL Network, the 2027 event is being designed as an expanded, comprehensive experience featuring a massive post-game concert with major country music artists—creating Orlando's largest joint celebration of football, military service and country music.

A Historic Inaugural Foundation

This partnership builds directly upon the tremendous success of the inaugural American Bowl, which was celebrated extensively across ZeroMils' LinkedIn and Facebook channels following its kickoff on January 22, 2026. Played before a passionate crowd at Southeastern University in Lakeland, Florida (Tampa area), the 2026 game showcased 120 of the top national prospects projected to be selected in the 4th–7th rounds of the NFL Draft, including dozens of top Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) athletes.

As highlighted in The American Bowl's historical retrospective, the platform fully established itself within the professional football pre-draft ecosystem during its first year, achieving remarkable milestones:

Elite Talent Showcase: The 2026 roster successfully produced 11 NFL Draft picks, sent 15 players to the Senior Bowl, 11 to the NFL Combine, and resulted in over 100 players signing as priority free agents or to minicamp rosters.

The 2026 roster successfully produced 11 NFL Draft picks, sent 15 players to the Senior Bowl, 11 to the NFL Combine, and resulted in over 100 players signing as priority free agents or to minicamp rosters. Massive National Visibility: The live prime-time broadcast on NFL Network generated an Average Minute Audience of 136,000, reached over 500,000 total estimated viewers, and accumulated over 10 million total views across web, social media, and broadcast channels.

The live prime-time broadcast on NFL Network generated an Average Minute Audience of 136,000, reached over 500,000 total estimated viewers, and accumulated over 10 million total views across web, social media, and broadcast channels. World-Class Leadership: Roster athletes were guided on the sidelines by Super Bowl-winning Head Coach Brian Billick and veteran NFL Head Coach Mike Smith, capturing over 200 years of combined coaching pedigree, with a powerful introductory voiceover provided by renowned Navy SEAL Commander Jocko Willink.

Roster athletes were guided on the sidelines by Super Bowl-winning Head Coach Brian Billick and veteran NFL Head Coach Mike Smith, capturing over 200 years of combined coaching pedigree, with a powerful introductory voiceover provided by renowned Navy SEAL Commander Jocko Willink. Authentic Military Impact: In a groundbreaking partnership with the nonprofit Soldiers to Sidelines, the event empowered 12 certified military veteran "Soldier Coaches" to coach on the sidelines alongside NFL legends, creating profound storytelling opportunities around leadership and service translation.

Driving the "Military Thriving" Mission Forward

Through this newly finalized agreement, ZeroMils will lead partner and sponsor communications to coordinate high-value introductions for mission-aligned brands looking to elevate their corporate social impact and marketing objectives. Rather than viewing military support as a cost center or a form of charity, the partnership emphasizes "Military Thriving"—treating veterans and military spouses as elite civic assets and revenue-generating leaders.

"At ZeroMils, our core focus is establishing true Military Thriving cultures and communities where service members and their families thrive because of their service, not in spite of it," said Lieutenant Lieutenant Colonel Kevin M. Schmiegel, CEO and co-founder of ZeroMiles. "We proudly partner with The American Bowl because it is far more than a premier college football game; it is a national platform that honors service while creating an environment of mutual trust, empowerment, and leadership translation."

Sponsorship and Corporate Activation

Partnership opportunities for the 2027 American Bowl experience range from customizable Title Sponsorships down to Official, Supporting, and In-Kind tiers. Aligned brands will secure high-visibility assets, major national broadcast elements, category exclusivity, on-field/stadium branding, and unique corporate activation options tied directly to the military community.

For background reviews, comprehensive American Bowl Sponsorship Opportunities presentations are available through ZeroMils. Mission-aligned organizations are invited to schedule a brief introductory call with executive leadership to explore tailored corporate alignment.

About ZeroMils

ZeroMils is a service-disabled, veteran-owned social impact company founded by two retired Marines to create Military Thriving® cultures and communities across America. ZeroMils works with major corporations, higher education institutions, and nonprofits to close the gap from military transition to lifelong civic leadership, helping veterans and military spouses launch meaningful careers, establish small businesses, and lead in their local neighborhoods. Learn more at zeromils.com.

About The American Bowl

The American Bowl is America'spremier college all-star football game and entertainment experience. Showcasing elite draft-eligible prospects alongside world-class NFL coaching legends, the platform serves as a vital component of the NFL draft ecosystem while dedicating its national spotlight to celebrating, honoring, and empowering the service and sacrifice of the United States Armed Forces. Learn more at theamericanbowl.com.

CONTACT:

ZeroMils Media Relations

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (703) 249-9727

Websites: zeromils.com | theamericanbowl.com

SOURCE ZeroMils