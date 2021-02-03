The American Cancer Society Launches 2021 Relay For Life Season with Virtual Kickoff

ATLANTA, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Cancer Society (ACS) celebrates another year of its signature fundraiser, Relay For Life, with the 2021 season virtual kickoff slated for Thursday, February 4, 2021 at 8 PM EST. Join us on Facebook or YouTube at:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RelayForLife/posts/10159205238413394

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dfoKo5eP2XI&feature=youtu.be

The thirty-minute event will connect a community of like-minded survivors, caregivers, volunteers, and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer. Highlights will include:

Update on ACS and what's ahead for RFL with Kris Kim

Conversation with Alpa Patel re: CPS-3 and role Relayers played

Survivor stories

Look back at 2020 and how communities across the country successfully pivoted during the pandemic

Conversation with top fundraisers and fundraising tips

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, our community is currently connecting in different ways. While Relay For Life events might look different right now, the passion to save lives, celebrate lives, and lead the fight for a world without cancer is unchanged. Funds raised through Relay For Life directly support breakthrough research, 24/7 support for cancer patients, access to lifesaving screenings, and much more.

"We are deeply grateful for our Relay For Life family. Even in 2020 – a year like no other - Relay For Life volunteers raised over $65 million to sustain the fight against cancer," said Gary Reedy, chief executive officer of the American Cancer Society. This year, we need volunteers to continue to unleash their creativity and find new innovative ways to get involved with Relay For Life. Because of the continued commitment of Relay For Life communities and so many others, we can continue funding life-saving research, provide 24/7 information and guidance, and offer support networks across the country."

Even a pandemic can't stop the lifesaving mission of ACS. People can still access our cancer information and support 24/7 by phone, video chat, or online. ACS-funded researchers are still in the lab seeking breakthrough treatments and running clinical trials. Through our advocacy affiliate, the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN), staff and volunteers are still working with federal, state, and local governments to advocate for cancer patients and their families. ACS remains the most impactful cancer fighting organization – because the fight against cancer can't stop.

