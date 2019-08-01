The American College of Financial Services Names David Stoeffel Senior Vice President for Business Development

Stoeffel will be responsible for leading the Business Development sales team and for the development and implementation of a strategy that will further position The College as the leader in financial services education by partnering with companies to help them reach their full potential.

"David's accomplished career in driving transformational change makes him the ideal candidate to lead our business development efforts," Nichols said. "His background across investment services, mutual funds and broker dealers, aligns with where The American College is focusing its efforts as the premier provider of financial services education."

Stoeffel has more than two decades of experience leading organizations through large-scale change. These experiences are essential as The College itself is going through a sweeping transformation from being historically rooted in the insurance industry to broadening its educational reach across all financial services. Today The American College is the nation's largest nonprofit provider of Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) certification education and offers the most comprehensive suite of leading designations such as the Retirement Income Certified Professional® (RICP®), Chartered Life Underwriter® (CLU®), Chartered Financial Consultant® (ChFC®), Wealth Management Certified Professional® (WMCP®) and accredited master's degrees to educate advisors in management and financial planning.

"Financial advisors have a great responsibility to their clients and to society," said Stoeffel. "There is no better institution to raise the level of professionalism and ensure the highest quality of education and ethical standards expected of the profession than The American College. No other institution has been doing this work for as long or through thought leaders who are as consistently well-regarded throughout the industry."

Prior to Northwestern Mutual, David was senior managing director with The Zeigler Companies, a specialty investment bank and broker dealer, in which he was tasked to grow assets, strengthen compliance and governance practices, and identify acquisition targets. He also served in progressive leadership roles with Nomura Asset Management USA, a subsidiary of Japan's largest investment firm, and in sales and portfolio management, and product development with Brinson Funds, Prudential Investments, Smith Barney, and Reserve Fund, Inc.

Stoeffel holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Washington and Lee University, and is a graduate of the Executive Leadership Program, Securities Industry Institute at the Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania. He earned his Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU®) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC®) designations from The American College of Financial Services. He has served on a number of committees with the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association, and currently serves as a trustee of the Securities Industry Institute at the Wharton School.

Stoeffel and his family reside in Philadelphia.

