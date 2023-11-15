The American Council of the Blind Announces the 2023 Audio Description Awards Gala Recipients

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Council of the Blind (ACB) announces the individuals and organizations honored at the 2023 Audio Description Awards Gala held November 14. Created in 2021 to recognize achievement in audio description in entertainment and educational media, the Awards Gala featured celebrity guests, film clips, and multiple award categories. For the first time, the Gala was broadcast in English and Spanish.

Hosts Marilee Talkington and Conchita Hernandez Legorreta welcomed guests from the arts, entertainment, and sports worlds to celebrate accessible media, books, and video games.

Awards were presented to:

  • Jim Stovall – AD Visionary
  • Netflix – AD Game Changer: Innovation
  • Naughty Dog/Sony – AD Game Changer: Gaming
  • Imagination Storybooks – AD Game Changer: Education
  • Hallmark Media – AD Game Changer: Popular Entertainment
  • Paramount – AD Game Changer: 100% Access
  • Warner Bros. Discovery – Outstanding Achievement: Live Events
  • Semillitas – Outstanding Achievement: Spanish Media (USA)
  • BBC iPlayer – Outstanding Achievement: International Media
  • Wednesday (Neflix/IDC) – People's Choice Award (Series)
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once (A24/Deluxe U.S.) – People's Choice Award (Film)

Sponsors of the Awards Gala include: Amazon, Microsoft, Warner Bros Discovery, Fox Corporation, Paramount, Spectrum, VITAC, and the National Association of Broadcasters. Supporters of the Audio Description Project include Sony Corporation of America and the Walt Disney Company.

The Awards Gala was broadcast with captions and audio description and in Spanish. The English AD was written by Joel Snyder (Audio Description Associates, LLC) and voiced by Ren Leach. The Spanish AD and Spanish dubbing was created by Dicapta's team; the AD script writer was Andrea Gimenez, with narration by Oscar Javier Cuesta. Captions were provided by VITAC.

The Awards Gala is available on:

Visit ADAwardsGala.org for more.

About the American Council of the Blind

The American Council of the Blind is a national member-driven organization representing Americans who are blind or have low vision. For more than 60 years, ACB has been a leader in national, state, local, and international advocacy. With 68 affiliates, ACB strives to increase independence, security, equality of opportunity, and the quality of life for all people who are blind or have low vision. For more, visit www.acb.org.

