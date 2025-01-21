The American Diabetes Association and Xeris Pharmaceuticals Announce National Collaboration to Provide Life-Saving Hypoglycemia Education and Awareness

Strategic collaboration formed to raise awareness that all people with diabetes on blood glucose-lowering medications should have glucagon, preferable a ready-to-use formulation

CHICAGO and ARLINGTON, Va., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Diabetes Association® (ADA) and Xeris Pharmaceuticals® (Xeris BioPharma Holdings, Inc.), a national supporter of the ADA, are pleased to announce a multi-year strategic partnership to reinforce the importance of prescribing glucagon, preferably ready-to-use, for all individuals with diabetes who are treated with insulin and/or insulin secretagogues or those at high risk of hypoglycemia (low blood glucose, also called low blood sugar), in line with the ADA's recently updated Standards of Care in Diabetes—2025 (Standards of Care).1

"Severe hypoglycemia is life-threatening, and people with diabetes on blood glucose-lowering medication are at risk for hypoglycemia. Thus, we must act with urgency to educate people about the importance of having a treatment plan in place that includes having glucagon on hand," said Charles "Chuck" Henderson, the ADA's chief executive officer. "Through this important partnership, we can save lives by ensuring individuals with diabetes who are treated with insulin have access to glucagon, preferably a ready-to-use formulation, so they can make a plan and be ready."

It is estimated that up to 46% of people with type 1 diabetes and 21% of those with type 2 diabetes using insulin experience at least one severe hypoglycemia event each year.2 Hypoglycemia is conservatively responsible for more than 202,000 emergency department visits annually with approximately 25% being admitted to the hospital.3 This is unacceptable. More needs to be done to protect people at risk for severe hypoglycemia.

The ADA, with support from Xeris, seeks to rectify the low rates of appropriate glucagon prescriptions by developing education materials and training resources for health care professionals and people living with diabetes, as well as through a national awareness campaign to educate people on who is at risk for severe hypoglycemia and should have glucagon, preferably ready-to-use, as a safety net.

"Severe hypoglycemia is associated with up to a three-time increased risk of death in people with diabetes.4,5,6 Xeris is proud to collaborate with the ADA to urge adoption of their strengthened clinical practice recommendations around the treatment of severe hypoglycemia," said John Shannon, Xeris' CEO. "The stakes are too high for so many patients at risk to be without a safety net. Our mutual commitment is to fight for all patients living with diabetes and ensure that they can face severe low blood glucose emergencies with confidence by always having a ready-to-use glucagon on hand."

To learn more about the importance of severe hypoglycemia, readiness and treatment options, visit diabetes.org/severehypo.

