The American Diabetes Association Kicks Off the 84th Scientific Sessions with Breakthrough Diabetes Research

Leading Diabetes Scientific Sessions Meeting Will Present Groundbreaking Data on Key Topics Including: Obesity, Technology, AI Health and the Latest in Diabetes Innovation

ORLANDO, Fla., June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 21–24, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) will host the 84th Scientific Sessions in Orlando, FL. The ADA's Scientific Sessions is the world's largest diabetes meeting, convening more than 11,000 leading physicians, scientists, researchers and health care professionals from around the globe. The hybrid meeting will feature the latest scientific findings in diabetes, including more than 200 sessions and 2,000 original research presentations at the Orange County Convention Center.

Diabetes is among the top 10 leading causes of death in the United States, with more than 1.4 million new cases diagnosed each year. Over the past 20 years, the number of adults diagnosed with diabetes has more than doubled due to factors like increased obesity, weight gain and aging. During the annual meeting, the ADA is highlighting the latest cutting-edge advances in diabetes research and care.

Among the key themes, you can expect:

Obesity/weight-loss drugs: Obesity impacts 42% of American adults and contributes to up to 53% of the new cases of diabetes each year. This comes amid a surge of increased use of weight-loss drugs, with almost two million people in the U.S. taking semaglutide medications in 2021 —more than three times as many as in 2019.



This year's meetings will feature several clinical studies addressing obesity treatment including groundbreaking data on glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) drugs and their impact on not only obesity and diabetes, but sleep apnea, kidney outcomes, and more. This will include data on Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved GLP-1 drugs such as Tirzepatide and a large number of GLP-1 drug candidates at various stages in the research pipeline, including Retatrutide, Pemvidutide and oral Ecnoglutide.



Innovative technologies and solutions are transforming diabetes management, offering new possibilities for improved patient outcomes and more personalized care. Studies will highlight advancements on solutions such as automated insulin delivery (AID) systems and new research on continuous glucose monitors (CGMs). Innovation: On Saturday, June 22 from 4:30-6:00 p.m. ET , the Innovation Challenge, which debuted in 2023, will once again invite emerging companies to pitch novel ideas to improve the lives of people living with diabetes. A panel of judges, with input from a live audience, determine which contestants will earn a private audience with potential funders.

"As we commence the 84th Scientific Sessions, we are proud of our program that underscores our commitment to addressing the multifaceted challenges of diabetes," said Robert Gabbay, MD, PhD, the ADA's chief scientific and medical officer. "This year's program reflects our dedication to advancing research, fostering innovation, and ultimately improving the lives of those affected by diabetes. We look forward to an engaging and impactful event that will inspire and drive the future of diabetes care, at a pivotal time of pharmacological and technological advances in the field."

Other notable topics and themes highlighted in the presentations at the 84th Scientific Sessions include eye health, health disparities, diabetes and obesity related cancers, and early risk monitoring. Most sessions, in addition to the 60-plus livestreamed sessions, will be available for on-demand viewing for attendees following the meeting through August 26.

"This year's Scientific Sessions is set to highlight the latest and greatest advances in diabetes research with an exceptional, data-driven program," said Alice Y.Y. Cheng, MD, FRCPC, chair of the 84th Scientific Sessions Planning Committee. "Whether you're joining us in-person or virtually, you'll have the opportunity to engage with leading experts, participate in dynamic discussions, and gain valuable insights that will drive the future of diabetes care."

Learn more about the 84th Scientific Sessions. For access to program navigation, educational session information, news updates, abstracts, and exhibitor information, the 2024 ADA Scientific Sessions mobile app and the online planner are your go-to meeting resources.

For more information, please contact the ADA Scientific Sessions media at [email protected].

Embargo Policy:



Oral presentations: Oral presentations are embargoed from the time of submission until the start of their presentation at the 84th Scientific Sessions.

Symposiums (including late-breaking symposiums): Symposiums and presentations within symposiums are embargoed until the beginning of the Symposium session at the 84th Scientific Sessions.

Poster presentations (including late-breaking posters): Poster presentations are embargoed from the time of submission until Friday, June 21, 2024, at 6:30 p.m. ET.

About the American Diabetes Association's Scientific Sessions

The ADA's 84th Scientific Sessions, the world's largest scientific meeting focused on diabetes research, prevention, and care, will be held in Orlando, FL on June 21-24. More than 11,000 leading physicians, scientists, and health care professionals from around the world are expected to convene both in person and virtually to unveil cutting-edge research, treatment recommendations, and advances toward a cure for diabetes. Attendees will receive exclusive access to thousands of original research presentations and take part in provocative and engaging exchanges with leading diabetes experts. Join the Scientific Sessions conversation on social media using #ADAScientificSessions.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. For 83 years, the ADA has driven discovery and research to treat, manage, and prevent diabetes while working relentlessly for a cure. Through advocacy, program development, and education we aim to improve the quality of life for the over 136 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together. What we do next will make us Connected for Life®. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn).

