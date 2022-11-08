The American Diabetes Association Selects HabitNu to Deliver Project Power

CHICAGO, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based HabitNu, an organization that promotes healthy lifestyle changes, announces that the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) has selected HabitNu as a three-year partner to deliver Project Power, an innovative program to reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes in high-risk and vulnerable communities nationwide. Under this three-year agreement, HabitNu lifestyle coaches will deliver diabetes prevention and management services in twenty cities using HabitNu's ADA-branded coaching platform and digital tools.

Today, more than 37 million Americans have diabetes, while an additional 96 million live with prediabetes, a condition that puts them at high risk for developing type 2 diabetes. The good news is type 2 diabetes can be delayed or prevented through lifestyle change.

ADA's Project Power aims to break down the barriers that limit access to vital resources and empower participants to engage in lifestyle modification to help manage their diabetes risk. Through a $10 million commitment from CVS Health, Project Power will arm participants and their families with the risk tests, screenings, and program resources they need to stay healthy.

HabitNu has been effective in delivering behavior change programs that reduce the risk for developing type 2 diabetes and managing diabetes and hypertension, especially among hard-to-reach, vulnerable populations. Over the course of the program, HabitNu health coaches work closely with participants in small group settings, in-person and online, to help them break old habits, create new ones, set attainable goals, and stay motivated. Project Power participants use highly engaging digital tools such as the HabitNu app, wireless scales, and activity trackers to monitor their progress with lifestyle change strategies and to help them stay on track.

"HabitNu has a long and proud history of successfully developing wellness programs that reduce the health risks faced by diverse populations in urban and rural settings," said Dr. Sindhu Rajan, HabitNu's CEO. "Project Power is a tremendous opportunity to demonstrate HabitNu's ability to improve the lives of the people we serve," Dr. Rajan continues.

"Project Power aims to better understand and address unmet health needs in underserved communities," says Sherry Hill, Program Director for Project Power. "Our goal is to reduce health disparities and build a future without diabetes. As we prepare to launch Project Power nationwide, the HabitNu team has demonstrated their ability to execute on such a large undertaking."

About HabitNu

HabitNu is a health and wellness company that leverages behavioral economics (the science of how and why people behave the way they do) to help individuals shape healthier habits for a lifetime. HabitNu has received full recognition status by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to deliver all four modalities of the National Diabetes Prevention Program (in-person, online, distance learning and combination). Learn more at HabitNu.com.

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to bend the curve on the diabetes epidemic and help people living with diabetes thrive. Through advocacy, program development, and education the ADA aims to improve the quality of life for the over 133 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Diabetes has brought us together, what we do next will make us Connected for Life®. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383). Join the fight with us on Facebook ( American Diabetes Association ), Spanish Facebook ( Asociación Americana de la Diabetes ), Twitter ( @AmDiabetesAssn ) and Instagram ( @AmDiabetesAssn ).

