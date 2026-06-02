The American Diabetes Association's Innovation Fund Invests in UpDoc to Accelerate the Future of AI-Driven Chronic Disease Management and Prevention

Strategic investment backs UpDoc's clinical AI platform, deploying patient-facing AI agents to transform chronic disease care at scale

ARLINGTON, Va., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the American Diabetes Association® (ADA) announced a strategic investment in UpDoc, an enterprise-ready clinical artificial intelligence (AI) company developing physician-grade agentic AI. The investment from the ADA's Innovation Fund validates UpDoc's evidence-based approach to chronic disease management and will accelerate the company's mission to deliver clinical-grade, agentic AI-powered interventions to millions of people living with diabetes and related conditions.

The ADA Innovation Fund was established to identify and accelerate transformative diabetes and cardiometabolic innovations that have the potential to fundamentally alter outcomes for people living with diabetes, obesity, or both. The fund's investment in UpDoc reflects the conviction that clinical AI, when deployed responsibly and at scale, can meaningfully close the gap between the care people need and the care they receive.

"The American Diabetes Association exists to prevent and cure diabetes and to improve the lives of people affected by diabetes. This mission demands that we invest in innovative solutions that will bend the curve on this disease," said Charles "Chuck" Henderson, the ADA's chief executive officer. "UpDoc's approach is a category-defining leap in how we think about care coordination, patient engagement, and chronic disease management. We are proud to support a company with the scientific rigor, clinical credibility, and entrepreneurial ambition to make this vision a reality for the people who need it most."

Over 40 million Americans are living with diabetes, and diagnosed diabetes accounts for 1 of every 4 healthcare dollars spent in the United States. In addition, millions more are living with other chronic diseases, some of which they developed as a complication of diabetes. Yet the healthcare system's ability to reach people continuously and proactively, outside of scheduled appointments, remains severely constrained by clinician shortages, administrative burden, and the limits of traditional care delivery models. UpDoc is rewriting these rules.

"For too long, diabetes and other chronic disease management has been episodic while patients are left to navigate their conditions alone the rest of the time," said Sharif Vakili, UpDoc's chief executive officer. "UpDoc changes that equation entirely. This support from the American Diabetes Association isn't just a capital investment—it's a signal to the entire healthcare ecosystem that the future of chronic disease management is here and responsible clinical AI is a key part of delivering better care outcomes at scale."

The partnership between the ADA and UpDoc underscores a broader trend of leading health-focused organizations deploying venture capital as a tool for mission-aligned innovation. In addition to the ADA's strategic capital investment in UpDoc, the ADA provides deep clinical and research expertise, which will accelerate both product development and commercial adoption.

"UpDoc has built something genuinely innovative and has done so in a way that extends and amplifies, rather than replaces, the clinician-patient relationship," said James Tai, ADA's board chair. "Our investment reflects our commitment to bold, science-driven innovation that is properly regulated and built to scale, reaching millions of people who need better support today."

About the American Diabetes Association

The American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization fighting to end diabetes and helping people thrive. This year, the ADA celebrates 85 years of driving discovery and research to prevent, manage, treat, and ultimately cure diabetes—and we're not stopping. There are 155 million Americans living with diabetes or prediabetes. Through advocacy, program development, and education, we're fighting for them all. To learn more or to get involved, visit us at diabetes.org or call 1-800-DIABETES (800-342-2383). Join us in the fight on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Spanish Facebook (Asociación Americana de la Diabetes), LinkedIn (American Diabetes Association), and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn). To learn more about how we are advocating for everyone affected by diabetes, visit us on X (@AmDiabetesAssn).

About UpDoc

UpDoc is an enterprise-ready clinical AI company pioneering a new care delivery paradigm that enables patients to receive continuous, physician-level care between scheduled visits. UpDoc's provider-integrated platform combines automated agentic AI with clinician oversight to safely manage chronic disease at scale, bringing proactive, high-touch care to every patient in a way that was never possible before.

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SOURCE American Diabetes Association