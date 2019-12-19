The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Thanks Congress for Dedicating Resources to the Fight for Suicide Prevention

Included in this appropriations bill is a $7 million increase in funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-TALK) (from $12 million to $19 million), a $2 million increase in funding to the Suicide Prevention Resource Center (from $7,988,000), a new $10 million funding stream for the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for suicide prevention efforts, as well as increased funding to the National Institute of Mental Health for research. We thank Congress for also including in the appropriations bill language which will encourage the NIMH to consider the Action Alliance for Suicide Prevention's A Prioritized Research Agenda for Suicide Prevention in assessing research opportunities.

We would like to thank Senators John Kennedy (R-LA) and Jack Reed (D-RI) and Representative Chris Stewart (R-UT) for their leadership in fighting for increased funding for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, which will receive $19 million for FY 2020 – an amount that will help the Lifeline meet their increasing demand. AFSP also thanks the appropriations leaders in the Senate, Chairman Richard Shelby (R-AL) and Vice Chair Patrick Leahy (D-VT), and House of Representatives, Chairwoman Nita Lowey (D-NY) and Ranking Member Kay Granger (R-TX), as well as the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies Chair Rosa DeLauro (D-CT) and Ranking Member Tom Cole (R-OK), and the Senate Appropriations Labor-H Subcommittee Chair Roy Blunt (R-MO) and Ranking Member Patty Murray (D-WA) for their work in ensuring that the bill was passed.

We would like to thank our Congressional leadership for their work, especially Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).

AFSP's over 26,000 volunteer Field Advocates have continued to call their members of Congress to make their voices heard. They are the true heroes making suicide prevention the priority it deserves to be."

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, with an Advocacy office in Washington, DC, AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

SOURCE American Foundation for Suicide Prevention

Related Links

http://www.afsp.org

