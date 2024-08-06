The American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine Welcomes Steven R. Meyers, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer

Steven R. Meyers, PhD, joins the medical ultrasound association with more than a decade of transformative leadership and association experience.

LAUREL, Md., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM), the premier nonprofit medical ultrasound association, is pleased to announce Steven R. Meyers, PhD, as its new Chief Executive Officer. Meyers will assume his role on September 8, 2024.

"Steve has extensive experience and success in nonprofit organizational leadership, and it is my great pleasure to welcome him as the new CEO of the AIUM," said Dr. Richard Hoppmann, MD, FACP, FAIUM, AIUM President. "With more than a decade of hands-on and leadership experience across all facets of non-profit operations, including membership, finances, education, industry relations, event planning, grant funding, and inter-society collaboration, Steve brings a wealth of critical knowledge to our organization."

Most recently, Meyers served as Chief Strategy Officer and Chief Membership Officer at the 18,000-member Endocrine Society in Washington, D.C. Previously, he served as Senior Director of Membership at the American Chemical Society (ACS), where he managed strategy, operations, and programming for the ACS's 150,000 members worldwide. In his two association roles, Meyers led multi-year rejuvenations of membership products and spearheaded the development of innovative conference, education, and publications offerings.

Before embarking on his career as an association executive, Meyers leveraged his training as a biomedical engineer in several impactful roles. He worked as a Program Manager for the National Science Foundation on a transnational funding call in polymer chemistry. Meyers also co-founded SureMilk, LLC where he invented and developed biosensors for at-home diagnostic testing of human breast milk. He holds a PhD in biomedical engineering from Boston University and dual undergraduate degrees in biomedical engineering and computer science from Duke University.

"I am honored to be able to serve as the CEO of an organization as esteemed as the AIUM and sincerely look forward to working with and getting to know its strong community of passionate members, dedicated leaders, and talented staff," said Meyers. "The AIUM and the medical ultrasound profession are on the cusp of great advancements, and I'm energized by the opportunity to create impactful change in service of the organization's mission."

Meyers' appointment follows a robust and competitive national search conducted by the AIUM in partnership with the recruiting firm Sterling Martin Associates.

"We are fortunate to have Steve's expertise at the AIUM helm, and I am truly excited and energized about the future of the organization," said Dr. Hoppmann. "With Steve leading the organization, our future is very bright."

About the AIUM: The American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine is a multidisciplinary medical association of more than 9,000 physicians, sonographers, scientists, students, and other healthcare professionals. Established in the early 1950s, the AIUM is dedicated to empowering and cultivating a global multidisciplinary community engaged in the use of medical ultrasound through raising awareness, providing education, sharing information, and supporting research.

SOURCE American Institute of Ultrasound in Medicine (AIUM)