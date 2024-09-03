THE AMERICAN KENNEL CLUB APPOINTS GORDON COMFORT CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER

NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Kennel Club (AKC®), a not-for-profit organization, the world's largest purebred dog registry and leading advocate for dogs, is pleased to announce the election of Gordon Comfort as the organization's new Chief Operations Officer, in accordance with its Charter and Bylaws.

Comfort has a proven track record of driving substantial growth and enhancing organizational efficiency with both for-profit and nonprofit organizations in domestic and international markets. In his previous role, Gordon has led large teams, implemented advanced IT systems, and forged key partnerships that significantly contributed to the success of his organizations. His deep expertise in aligning operations with strategic objectives, along with strong leadership skills will prove pivotal as he takes on this crucial role at the AKC.

"I am honored to take on this role at such a prestigious organization," Comfort stated. "I look forward to working with the talented people at the AKC to drive innovation and operational excellence, ensuring that we continue to support the Canine community and expand the brand in meaningful ways."

Comfort attained his master's degree from Harvard University and is currently working on his PhD in Business Technology. He brings a wealth of experience to the AKC, serving over 15 years in a CEO or COO capacity with such strengths as Operational Leadership, Strategic Planning, Information Technology leadership, financial management, stakeholder engagement, and Board and external relationship development. He is also fluently bilingual (English/Spanish).

Additionally, he has served on Board of Directors for Richland School District, Tool Bank of Phoenix (currently Vice President of the Board), as well as providing pro bono board development, strategic planning and KPI consultancy efforts for non-profits such as Goodwill Industries, Habitat for Humanity, and ToolBox.

Comfort will be based in Raleigh, NC, and will begin his position in September.

About the American Kennel Club

Founded in 1884, the American Kennel Club is a not-for-profit organization which maintains the largest registry of purebred dogs in the world and oversees the sport of purebred dogs in the United States. The AKC is dedicated to upholding the integrity of its registry, promoting the sport of purebred dogs and breeding for type and function. Along with its more than 5,000 licensed and member clubs and its affiliated organizations, the AKC advocates for the purebred dog as a family companion, advances canine health and well-being, works to protect the rights of all dog owners and promotes responsible dog ownership. More than 26,000 competitions for AKC-registered purebred and mixed breed dogs are held under AKC rules and regulations each year including conformation, agility, obedience, rally, tracking, herding, lure coursing, coonhound events, scent work, hunt tests, field and earthdog tests.

Affiliate AKC organizations include the AKC Humane Fund, AKC Canine Health Foundation, AKC Reunite, the AKC Museum of the Dog, and the AKC Purebred Preservation Bank. For more information, visit www.akc.org.

