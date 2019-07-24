The American Legion and The Hawthorne Gardening Company team up to support wounded, ill and injured veterans in local communities

INDIANAPOLIS, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The nation's largest wartime veterans service organization and a leader and pioneer in the gardening industry will join forces to help veterans overcome the mental and physical wounds suffered during deployment. The American Legion announced today that The Hawthorne Gardening Company will support its Operation Comfort Warriors program, which provides supplies and equipment that play an important role in the rehabilitation and quality of life for wounded warriors and veterans.

"Today's veteran is recovering from illnesses and injuries in traditional and non-traditional ways," said American Legion National Commander Brett P. Reistad. "Some of the more creative ways aren't included in military and VA budgets. Whether it is loose-fitting sweat suits to cover their healing wounds, fitness equipment to rebuild strength or a fun outing that helps them reintegrate into society, The American Legion, with incredible support from companies like Hawthorne, is filling that need."

To kick off the relationship, Hawthorne and The American Legion will host a respite event in August in Tacoma, Washington with 500 veterans and their families. The gift from Hawthorne will also be used to support additional emergent grant requests through the end of 2020.

"Support for our nation's veterans is a responsibility we all share," said Chris Hagedorn, senior vice president and general manager of Hawthorne Gardening Company. "More than ever, our country's veterans need our support and The American Legion Operation Comfort Warriors program is able to provide recovery items and services that are tailored to the individual needs of service members. This is especially important to me as a member of a family with military roots as well as a proud employer of military veterans."

Each year The American Legion awards approximately 25 grants that provide support at military hospitals, warrior transition units and VA medical facilities across the country. For more information about the Operation Comfort Warriors program visit legion.org/ocw.

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with nearly 2 million members in 12,875 posts across the nation. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Learn more at legion.org.

About The Hawthorne Gardening Company

Hawthorne Gardening Co. is a house of brands that provide an incredible array of tools for a multitude of gardening needs, and yet, all share one mission: To help people live happier, healthier lives through gardening. Our company is dedicated to creating high-quality products founded in social and environmental responsibility. We create engaging consumer experiences and products with the ease and innovation to empower more people to garden — no matter where they chose to grow.

