The American Legion Announces Recipients of 4th Estate Journalism Awards

INDIANAPOLIS, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A Florida television station and a publication focused on military issues will receive American Legion Fourth Estate Awards during the 104th National Convention of the nation's largest veterans organization in Charlotte, N.C., on August 31.

The Fourth Estate Award has been presented annually by The American Legion since 1958 for outstanding achievement in the field of journalism. Nominations in 2023 were considered in broadcast and print categories. They were selected by the organization's Media & Communications Commission May 8 and announced today.

Taking top honor in the broadcast category is the ABC Action News (WFTS-TV) I-Team in Tampa, Fla. In a three-part series titled "Bogus COVID-19 Testing Clinics Putting Floridians' Health at Risk." Producer Adam Walser led an investigation into pop-up COVID-19 testing clinics that often promised "instant results" to paying customers. One family received an e-mail reporting their "negative" test results while they were still on line waiting to be tested. Another clinic promised results in 15 minutes, when scientific experts said the technology for such a quick reading did not exist at the time. The fraudulent results exposed thousands of people needlessly by giving a false sense of security, likely costing lives.

Walser and the I-Team previously were previously recognized with a Fourth Estate Award in 2021.

The Military Times is being recognized for its 2022 coverage about the harmful effects of burn pits and other toxic exposures on generations of military members. Reporter Leo Shane was often the "go-to" source for veterans service organizations tracking the developments of the Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our PACT Act, which was signed by President Biden last year.

"The American Legion has always cherished the role that the free press plays in our constitutional republic," said Vincent J. "Jim" Troiola, national commander of The American Legion. "These award winners are being recognized for outstanding works of journalism that not only stand far above normal media reporting but have had a positive impact on society.

"I will be honored to present both of these deserving recipients with our highest recognition of journalistic accomplishment, The American Legion Fourth Estate Award, at our national convention this summer," Troiola said. "They are credits to their profession."

Previous winners of the award include CNN, CBS, USA Today, ABC News, C-SPAN, the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and Life Magazine, among others.

About The American Legion. The American Legion is dedicated to the motto of "Veterans Strengthening America" and calls on all Americans to "Be the One" to stop veteran suicide. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Legionnaires in more than 12,000 posts across the nation and regions overseas serve their communities with a devotion to mutual helpfulness.

Contact: John Raughter, Media Relations

[email protected] or 317-630-1298

SOURCE The American Legion