The American Legion Calls Taliban Return 'sad event for humanity'

WASHINGTON, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- James W. "Bill" Oxford, national commander of The American Legion, calls "the collapse of the Afghanistan government a sad event for humanity. The fall of Afghanistan in no way denigrates the honorable service of the men and women who served, bled, and died there."

