The American Legion condemns violence in U.S. Capitol

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of the nation's largest veterans organization unequivocally condemned today's attacks on the U.S. Capitol and called for law and order to be quickly restored in Washington.

"The Capitol is the people's house. An attack on the Capitol is an attack on all of us," American Legion National Commander James W. "Bill" Oxford said. "Just as The American Legion has condemned prior attacks and riots in other cities, we condemn it here. Regardless of whether the violence is inflicted by right-leaning groups, left-leaning groups or unaffiliated civilians, it is never acceptable. This is not how we do things in America. We believe in civil discourse to resolve our differences. The entire American Legion Family proudly stands with the law enforcement officers and National Guard members who are risking their lives to restore safety."

