The American Legion Family encourages communities to wear a red poppy on National Poppy Day, May 25, 2018

"National Poppy Day® is a time to honor every member of the Armed Forces who died in the name of liberty, freedom and democracy," said Denise Rohan, national commander of The American Legion. "Wearing this symbolic red flower shows your support of veterans for generations to come."

After World War I the poppy flourished in Europe. Scientists attributed the growth to lime deposits left from the rubble of war. From the dirt and mud, the red poppy grew. It was popularized by the publication of the wartime poem In Flanders Fields, written by Lieutenant Colonel John McCrae, M.D. while serving on the front line. In 1920, the red poppy was adopted by The American Legion Family as the official memorial flower.

"Each year, members of The American Legion Family, led by the American Legion Auxiliary, distribute poppies with a request for a donation," said Diane Duscheck, national president of The American Legion Auxiliary. "All donations received are then used by The American Legion Family to support the future of local veterans, active-duty military personnel and their families with medical and financial needs."

For more information about National Poppy Day® or to purchase poppy themed items please go to poppydayusa.org.

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with nearly 2 million members in 12,875 posts across the nation. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Learn more at legion.org.

About The American Legion Auxiliary

Founded in 1919, the American Legion Auxiliary (ALA) helps to advance the mission of The American Legion. With nearly three-quarters of a million members, it is the world's largest women's patriotic service organization and one of the nation's most prominent supporters of veterans, military and their families. ALA members volunteer millions of hours annually, with a value averaging $2 billion each year. From helping to draft the GI Bill in 1944 to advocating for veterans on Capitol Hill, The American Legion Family has been instrumental in advancing legislation that improves the quality of life for our nation's veterans. To learn more and get involved, visit ALAforVeterans.org.

