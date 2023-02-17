The American Legion, Hiring Our Heroes Career Fair Coming to Washington on February 28

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion and Hiring Our Heroes are holding a career event for veterans, transitioning servicemembers, military spouses and caregivers on February 28 at the Washington Hilton. The event is free and will be held from 9 am – 4 pm.

From 9 am to 1 pm, The American Legion will be conducting a series of Career Workshops at the International Ballroom West, Concourse Level The workshops include the:

Military to Civilian Translation Resume Workshop, where participants will recognize how to communicate their military expertise in their job applications and interviews.

Federal Resume Workshop , which will show job seekers how to adapt their resume to fit federal internship and job application requirements.

Financial Literacy Workshop, where participants will gain comprehensive knowledge of budgeting, emergency preparedness, and long-term investing.

Networking Luncheon with Employer Panel, which will connect job seekers with employers so that they can gain valuable information on how to succeed at networking events.

A Career Fair will be held from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm in the Concourse Foyer. The registration page for the hiring fair can be found at: www.legion.org/careers/jobfairs.

With a current membership of approximately 1.6 million veterans, The American Legion, www.legion.org, was founded in 1919 on the four pillars of a strong national security, veterans affairs, Americanism, and youth programs. Through more than 12,000 posts across the nation and overseas, Legionnaires are dedicated to the organization's motto of Veterans Strengthening America. The American Legion has made the prevention of veteran suicide the organization's number one priority through its Be the One campaign, www.betheone.org.

Media Contact: John Raughter, 317.630.1350, [email protected]

