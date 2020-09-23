The American Legion launches "Veterans Strengthening America" public service campaign

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion has been strengthening America for more than a century through a commitment to time-honored values that serve as the foundation of the organization – patriotism, a strong national security, support for all veterans and dedication to turn today's youth into tomorrow's leaders. The "Veterans Strengthening America" campaign will highlight those values through a series of public service announcements to demonstrate the impact Legionnaires are making today through hundreds of programs and activities across the nation.

As the widespread effects of the global health crisis take a take a toll on local communities, the first public service announcement in the series, "Making Communities Stronger," captures Legionnaires taking action through food deliveries, blood drives, buddy checks and providing critical supplies to vulnerable populations.

"During these uncertain and challenging times, members of The American Legion have a strong desire to serve their country and community," said James W. "Bill" Oxford, national commander of The American Legion. "The new campaign shows Legionnaires providing support to strengthen and rebuild communities, impacting not only the veteran population but all Americans in need of a helping hand."

Future public service announcements in the "Veterans Strengthening America" campaign will document how The American Legion is serving our nation's heroes to ensure they will be taken care of well beyond their military service; providing a voice for veterans at the local, state and federal levels to protect and defend the rights of those who served while advocating for a better future; and shaping the leaders of tomorrow through programs that educate today's youth on citizenship and teamwork.

To view the "Making Communities Stronger" PSA visit psadirect.com/legion. Visit legion.org to join a local post or learn more about how you can support The American Legion.

About The American Legion

With a current membership of nearly two million veterans, The American Legion was founded in 1919 on the four pillars of a strong national security, veterans affairs, Americanism and youth programs. Legionnaires work for the betterment of their communities through more than 12,000 posts across the nation.

Contacts:

John Raughter; 317-441-8847; [email protected]

Paul Harris; 415-378-9618; [email protected]

SOURCE The American Legion

Related Links

https://www.legion.org

