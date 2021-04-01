The American Legion launches virtual fitness event to support disabled veterans and military families

INDIANAPOLIS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- American Legion National Commander James W. "Bill" Oxford this morning kicked off the organization's second annual 100 Miles for Hope, a virtual fitness event with proceeds going to help disabled veterans and military families in need of assistance.

"The first 100 Miles for Hope exceeded expectations in every way, getting American Legion Family members active amid the pandemic while raising funds and awareness for the American Legion Veterans & Children Foundation (V&CF)," Oxford said. "We raised about $150,000 last year for the foundation, and our goal this year is to double that."

All proceeds from this year's fitness and wellness challenge registrations, merchandise sales and donations go toward the V&CF.

There are two options to register: on a new smartphone app that allows participants to track activities and encourage donations from supporters, and via The American Legion's merchandising unit, Emblem Sales. Details on both options and more information is available on the 100 miles web page, www.legion.org/100miles.

Oxford noted an important change in the second annual event. This year, participants who sign up with the app will have the ability to track activities instead of miles. This opens up the challenge to everyone, regardless of fitness level. There are more than 40 activities to choose from, including walking, running, cycling, swimming, yoga, pet fitness, volunteering, advocacy, pickleball and more. And, if your activity is not listed — riding a motorcycle or gardening, for example — you can manually enter it as long as it lasts for at least 30 minutes.

The foundation, created in 1925, has delivered over $30 million in financial assistance for disabled veterans, military families and young people who lost parents in service to America. Income from foundation investments is used to fund the work of accredited American Legion service officers who provide free assistance to all disabled veterans who require help in navigating the VA system to receive their earned benefits. Additionally, contributions to the V&CF support the American Legion Temporary Financial Assistance program, which provides funds to families with minor children of active duty military personnel or qualified veterans.

For more information and links to relevant materials please visit the 100 Miles for Hope web page, www.legion.org/100miles.

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with nearly 2 million members in 12,875 posts across the nation. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Learn more at legion.org.

Media contact: Henry Howard, [email protected], (317) 630-1289

SOURCE The American Legion

Related Links

http://www.legion.org

