The American Legion National Commander Congratulates President-Elect Biden

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Commander of The American Legion James W. "Bill" Oxford issued the following statement regarding the 2020 elections:

"The American people have spoken and their wishes should be honored and respected. The American Legion congratulates President-elect Joe Biden. We look forward to working with our nation's commander in chief in providing a high quality of life for veterans and their families, maintaining a strong military and promoting patriotic programs to benefit future generations. It has been a tough campaign for both major presidential candidates and they are to be commended for their service. The coronavirus pandemic and its related economic consequences have caused great pain throughout the United States and the world. The American Legion offers our assistance and support to help the incoming administration defeat this deadly virus. We also congratulate the recently elected members of Congress and public office holders at every level. When it comes to advancing America's interests, the 117th Congress will always find an informed and eager partner in The American Legion. We offer our same support to President Trump, who remains our president until January 20, 2021."

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the largest U.S. veterans organization with nearly 2 million members in more than 12,000 posts across the nation and in foreign countries . Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is dedicated to the motto of "Veterans Strengthening America." Legionnaires accomplish this through the organization's four founding pillars of mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans.

