The American Legion National Commander to address the S.C. Legislature
Mar 01, 2019, 10:22 ET
COLUMBIA, S.C., March 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
|
WHO:
|
Brett P. Reistad, National Commander of The American Legion
|
WHAT:
|
National Commander Brett P. Reistad of Manassas, Va., will address a joint session of the South Carolina Legislature to highlight issues of importance to military veterans and their families. He will also present awards on behalf of The American Legion Department of South Carolina to State Sen. Thomas Alexander of Walhalla, and State Rep. W. Brian White of Anderson, as the outstanding legislators of the year for 2019. The American Legion is the nation's largest veterans service organization. National Commander Reistad, a U.S. Army veteran, was a member of the Presidential Salute Battery of the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) at historic Fort Myer, Va. He is a retired lieutenant with the Fairfax County (Va.) Police Department.
|
WHEN:
|
Wednesday, March 6 at 12 noon.
|
WHERE:
|
South Carolina State Capitol, 1100 Gervais St., Columbia, SC 29201
|
WHY:
|
The American Legion, the nation's leading advocate for veterans, is observing its centennial in 2019. Founded March 15-17, 1919, by a group of World War I veterans in Paris, France, The American Legion quickly grew to become the nation's largest and most influential veterans service organization. One hundred years later, The American Legion is still dedicated to its four founding pillars of care for veterans, a strong national defense, patriotic youth programs and Americanism. The American Legion strongly believes that America has an obligation to serve its veterans as well as veterans have served America. National Commander Reistad will recognize the outstanding contributions that South Carolina has made in keeping this nation safe and free. He would also like to thank state legislators for their work toward improving the quality of life for Palmetto state veterans. For more about The American Legion, visit www.legion.org.
Contact: John Raughter, The American Legion National Headquarters, (317) 441-8847, jraughter@legion.org
SOURCE The American Legion
