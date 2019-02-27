The American Legion National Commander to address the S.C. Legislature

National Commander Brett P. Reistad of Manassas, Va., will address a joint session of the South Carolina Legislature to highlight issues of importance to military veterans and their families. He will also present awards on behalf of The American Legion Department of South Carolina to State Sen. Thomas Alexander of Walhalla, and State Rep. W. Brian White of Anderson, as the outstanding legislators of the year for 2019. The American Legion is the nation's largest veterans service organization. National Commander Reistad, a U.S. Army veteran, was a member of the Presidential Salute Battery of the 3 rd U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) at historic Fort Myer, Va. He is a retired lieutenant with the Fairfax County (Va.) Police Department.

