The American Legion Praises Congress for NDAA Provisions

INDIANAPOLIS, Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The head of the nation's largest veterans organization praised Congress for several provisions passed yesterday in the National Defense Authorization Act of 2022.

"There are a number of important initiatives in the NDAA that The American Legion supports," said American Legion National Commander Paul E. Dillard. "First, no military servicemember will receive a dishonorable discharge solely on the basis of COVID-19 vaccine refusal. While we are supportive of the vaccines, we do not believe a veteran's military service should be characterized as 'dishonorable' simply because he or she disagrees.

"The NDAA will also provide for a robust national defense and establish the long overdue Global War on Terrorism Memorial," Dillard added. "There is renewed funding for the Troops for Teachers program, which is not only a win for our transitioning veterans but for students in classrooms across the country. The legislation also makes strides in fighting military sexual assault and establish a commission that will examine every aspect of the Afghanistan war. We are also pleased that this law makes it easier to preserve and update Arlington National Cemetery memorials to military chaplains. The NDAA is a bipartisan example of lawmakers coming together and putting our country first. The American Legion is looking forward to the president signing it into law."

