The American Legion receives generous gift from GreatCall to support programs for veterans and children

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion announced recently they have received a generous contribution from GreatCall, a leader in connected health for solutions for older adults and their family caregivers. The gift will support the welfare and care of veterans and children through The American Legion Veterans and Children Foundation. The foundation provides temporary financial assistance to eligible active-duty servicemembers and American Legion members with children in the home. It also supports more than 2,500 accredited American Legion service officers who provide free assistance to veterans and their families.

"The American Legion Veterans and Children Foundation provides support to our nation's veterans and their families when they are in need of help and also ensures they receive the benefits they earned through their service to our country," said James W. "Bill" Oxford, national commander of The American Legion. "We are pleased that GreatCall, an organization that helps aging consumers live independent lives through use of innovative and easy-to-use mobile technology, has come on board as a supporter and ally."

As a part of the relationship, a series of television ads are airing that feature an American Legion member.

"Support for our nation's veterans is a responsibility – and a privilege – we all share and partnering with The American Legion enables us to make a difference," said David Inns, CEO of GreatCall. "Our country's veterans need our support now more than ever, especially those who are aging. Our technology is easier for aging adults to use, and products like Lively medical alert devices and Jitterbug phones with 5Star Urgent Response Service put safety at the fingertips of nearly 2 million American Legion members."

Since its creation in 1925, The American Legion Veterans & Children Foundation has delivered over $30 million in financial assistance for disabled veterans, military families and young people.

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with nearly 2 million members in 12,875 posts across the nation. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Learn more at legion.org.

About GreatCall

GreatCall is a leader in connected health for active aging. With health and safety solutions for older adults and their family caregivers, GreatCall's innovative suite of easy-to-use mobile products and award-winning approach to customer care helps aging consumers live more independent lives. Products include Jitterbug Flip, Jitterbug Smart2, Lively Mobile Plus, Lively Wearable, and Lively Home. Health and safety services include GreatCall Link and 5Star Urgent Response. GreatCall's products and services are sold nationwide at leading retailers as well as direct to consumers at 1-800-296-4993 and online at GreatCall.com. GreatCall, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Best Buy, is headquartered in San Diego, CA. To learn more, please visit GreatCall.com.

