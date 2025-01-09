The American Legion seeks entries for Fourth Estate Awards in media

The American Legion

Jan 09, 2025, 10:03 ET

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion has announced its call for entries in the annual Fourth Estate Awards competition for excellence in journalism and its positive impact on society. The deadline for submissions to be received or postmarked is March 15, 2025.

The American Legion presents the awards to recognize the outstanding achievements made in print and broadcast media. Website and podcast submissions are also encouraged to compete in the print or broadcast categories. In addition to the award, the winner in each category will be presented a $2,000 stipend to cover travel and lodging expenses to The American Legion National Convention in Tampa. The presentation will occur at approximately 9 am on August 28, 2025 at the Tampa Convention Center.

An entry form with contest rules can be found at https://www.legion.org/information-center/the-fourth-estate-award. You can also contact [email protected] for further information.

Submissions are judged on the quality of the work and the impact that it had in producing a positive result for the community. The work must have been published, posted or broadcast in 2024.

All journalists or media outlets who believe their work improved society in a tangible and way are encouraged to submit their entry. There is no entry fee and no single medium is limited to the number of entries.

Past winners include CBS News, CNN, USA Today, WFTS (Tampa) and the Military Times. The complete list can be found at www.legion.org.

Media contacts: Katie Chrisman, (317) 630-1298, [email protected]

