The American Legion Tango Alpha Lima podcast presents a special series dedicated to the 20th anniversary of 9/11

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion will launch a special 20-part series of its Tango Alpha Lima podcast with 20 memorable, inspiring and captivating stories related to the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks that thrust America into two decades of war.

One episode of the special podcast series will be released each weekday by 9 a.m. Eastern, starting on Aug. 16 and concluding on Sept. 10.

Three post 9/11 veterans and American Legion members serve as co-hosts of Tango Alpha Lima: Army veteran Mark Seavey, Marine Corps veteran Jeff Daly and National Guard veteran Ashley Gorbulja-Maldonado. They will interview a guest on each episode.

Among the special guests:

Jessica Lynch , the first ever female prisoner of war to be rescued.

, the first ever female prisoner of war to be rescued. A former New York City firefighter who recalls witnessing the first plane hit the World Trade Center and what it was like being in one of the towers.

firefighter who recalls witnessing the first plane hit the World Trade Center and what it was like being in one of the towers. An American Legion member and ferry boat captain who helped people flee New York City .

. An Army sergeant major who escaped the Pentagon, the day before what "was supposed to be the biggest day of my life."

An air traffic controller for Flight 93 who has not returned to work since 9/11.

A then-18-year-old college student, motivated by the attacks, became an Army Ranger, a surprise to everyone who knew him.

A retired Marine lieutenant colonel who spent the day with the president and vice president as they prepared the U.S. response.

An Air Force veteran who piloted one of the final passenger flights safely into LAX as air travel shut down.

Visit www.legion.org/tangoalphalima to download each episode in audio format or watch on The American Legion YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/c/americanlegionHQ.

About The American Legion

The American Legion is the largest wartime veterans service organization with nearly 2 million members in roughly 12,000 posts across the nation. Chartered by Congress in 1919, The American Legion is committed to mentoring youth and sponsoring wholesome community programs, advocating patriotism and honor, promoting a strong national security and continued devotion to servicemembers and veterans. Learn more at legion.org.

