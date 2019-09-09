The American Legion to Host Suicide Prevention Discussion

WASHINGTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Legion is hosting a roundtable discussion on suicide prevention Thursday at its national headquarters in Washington. The panel will include a coalition of military and veteran advocates.

Although the meeting is scheduled during Suicide Prevention Week, Sept. 8-14, eliminating these tragic deaths which have hit the veterans' community hard has long been a priority of the nation's largest veterans organization.

"An estimated 20 veterans a day take their own lives," American Legion National Commander Bill Oxford said. "One is too many. Prevention begins by first removing the stigma associated with those who ask for help. We also must ensure that resources and access are plentiful and well-publicized to those who could use them. The American Legion is very committed to this and I know we have plenty of allies that could help us accomplish this important mission. We are happy to host this roundtable."

Participants in the discussion will include suicide survivor Cliff Bauman; Dr. Howard and Jean Somers (parents of Daniel Somers, who died from suicide); Dr. Mathew Miller, acting director of the VA office of Mental Health and Suicide Prevention and a representative of the Wounded Warrior Project. Dr. Heather Kelly, Director of Military and Veterans Health Policy for the American Psychological Association will moderate the discussion.

Preventing Suicide: Educate, Inspire Mobilize

September 12, 2019

2:00 p.m.---4:00 p.m.

1608 K Street NW, Washington, D.C. 20006

7th Floor



A live stream will be available on Facebook. You can visit the American Legion National Headquarters Facebook page for more information Thursday.

With a current membership of nearly two million wartime veterans, The American Legion was founded in 1919 on the four pillars of a strong national security, veterans affairs, patriotic youth programs and Americanism. Legionnaires work for the betterment of their communities through nearly 13,000 posts worldwide. From the drafting of the original GI Bill to the creation of the Department of Veterans Affairs, The American Legion is the most influential voice for America's veterans. The American Legion, www.legion.org, will be celebrating its centennial through Veteran Day.

Media contacts: For media interesting in covering the roundtable, please contact Dan Rapkoch, drapkoch@legion.org, (202) 263-2991; cell (406) 490-1895.

