The American Staffing Association, Staffing Industry Analysts and TechServe Alliance Join Staffing Industry Experts to Form Staffing Leadership Council

WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Women Business Collaborative (WBC) – in collaboration with executives representing staffing industry associations and advisors, including American Staffing Association (ASA), Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) and TechServe Alliance – today announced the creation of the WBC Staffing Leadership Council to accelerate diversity, equity and inclusion in staffing. Industry thought leaders from several workforce staffing and management services providers have joined this effort.

"The staffing industry needs data to identify gaps among women of all backgrounds at all levels in the industry," said Teresa Creech, Council Co-chair and CEO TalentWave. "With the caliber of organizations involved in the Council, we have an opportunity to make a significant impact and pave the way for the next generation of industry leaders."

"WBC is honored to collaborate with these thought leaders to redouble our efforts in support of our mission to accelerate the advancement of all women in business. Now is the right time to concentrate on opportunities for the advancement of women of color," said Edie Fraser, CEO of WBC. "Representation by the three top industry associations and advisors alongside a remarkable bench of staffing leaders, is a testament to the industry's commitment to create a more just and equitable workplace."

Council co-chairs: Teresa Creech, TalentWave; Dana Look-Arimoto, SettleSmarter; Kip Wright, Genuent.

Council Members: Susan Donohoe, TechServe Alliance; Eric Gregg, ClearlyRated; Gene Holtzman, Mitchell Martin Inc.; JJ Hurley, GDH Consulting; Ashish Kaushal, HireTalent; Leo Sheridan, Advanced Group, and Chairman, American Staffing Association; Laquita Stribling, Randstad; Mara Swan, Board Member, Manpower; Leslie Vickrey, ClearEdge Marketing; Ursula Williams, Staffing Industry Analysts.

To address issues of gender parity and equity among all women the WBC Staffing Leadership Council has outlined the following objectives:

Educate – Gather data, establish benchmarks and build metrics for progress

Elevate – Build broad industry awareness and leverage work through the pillars of the WBC

Activate – Identify opportunities to make a difference and track results across the staffing industry

The Council will begin by conducting an industry-wide survey to understand the social identities among women in staffing and staffing leadership. The analyzed results will provide insight to develop recommendations for improving the representation of gender and race in leadership roles across the industry.

To participate in the survey, go here. For questions about the Council or survey, please contact Ava Panetto at [email protected].

ABOUT WBC

The Women Business Collaborative is an unprecedented alliance of national professional women's organizations collaborating together to achieve Equal Pay, Position and Power for All Business Women. We are also a social movement of tens of thousands of diverse professional women and men, business organizations, public and private companies and the media accelerating change through collaboration, advocacy, action and accountability. Visit https://www.wbcollaborative.org/

