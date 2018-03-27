The American Urological Association Releases 2017 Urology Census Results

Committed to providing a definitive basis of data regarding the urologic community, the AUA launched its first Annual Census in 2014. It not only defined and estimated the practicing urologist population, but for the first time in the history of urology, reported the workforce and practice characteristics of the entire population of practicing urologists. Today, the Census remains a novel data source that explores the urologic profession and reports both cross-sectional variations and trends. Results from the survey provide an array of information aimed at bridging knowledge gaps, meeting increased research needs and ultimately, improving patient care.

New to the 2017 AUA Annual Census

Specialized questions intended to explore key areas of interest and/or emerging data needs were added to the 2017 Annual Census. These included questions pertaining to:

Career satisfaction, as well as work-life balance factors

Self-employment vs. general employment status

Daily work hours, including night calls and patient interactions

Accepted insurance providers and patient payer status

Relative value units and amount of compensation related to clinical activities

Practicing urologists in academic institutions

Key Findings

Highlights from the 2017 AUA Census data show:

The 2017 U.S. urologist population consists of a total of 12,517 practicing urologists.

The percentage of female urologists grew in 2017 to 8.8 percent of the U.S. urologist population, up from 8.5 percent in 2016.

The percent of practicing urologists over the age of 55 increased to 52 percent in 2017 vs. 50.6 percent in 2016.

Practicing urologists continued to see an average of 70 patients per week or 3,360 patients per year.

Approximately 60 percent of practicing urologists in the United States work in private practice; while 39.5 percent practice in institutional settings such as hospitals or academic medical centers. Of the group in private practice, nearly 34 percent belong to single urology specialty groups and 16 percent belong to multispecialty groups.

Adopting electronic health records (EHRs) and fulfilling CMS mandates are the top issues causing job dissatisfaction among urologists.

"The AUA U.S. Census data continue to demonstrate an evolving urologic workforce with increasing percentages of female practicing urologists, practicing urologists over the age of 55 and urologists who maintain their primary practice outside of metropolitan areas, said Steven M. Schlossberg, MD, chair of the AUA Data Committee. "As the AUA Annual Census enters its fifth year, it will continue to serve as a tool for researchers and a resource about the realities of practicing urology for health policy leaders."

