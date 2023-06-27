The AmeriFlex Group® is Now Home to over 100 Financial Advisors across 14 States, Overseeing $6.5 Billion in Client Assets

Innovative Programs like SuccessionFlex™ and AmeriFlex Premier+ Support the Advisor-Owned Hybrid RIA's Sustained Growth Since founding in July 2019

LAS VEGAS, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AmeriFlex Group®, a rapidly growing, advisor-owned hybrid RIA that puts financial planning first, today announced it now is home to more than 100 financial advisors and oversees $6.5 billion in client assets in 14 states. More than 75% of these advisors are equity owners in the firm RIA.

The AmeriFlex Group® Founder and CEO Thomas Goodson, said, "During a period of massive consolidation, we chose to build a wealth management firm that aims to empower financial advisors to put planning first and deliver innovative services that support them at every stage of their career. Since founding in the firm in 2019, our focus on the needs of our advisors has been the key to our success."

In 2021, the firm launched SuccessionFlex™ a program that allows advisors to authorize a succession and continuity agreement that includes an option, before retirement, to sell 30% to 40% of their current revenue stream to The AmeriFlex Group®, with no minority ownership discount. No equity changes hands at the time of the agreement, and the only requirement is that the advisor remains affiliated with AmeriFlex. Advisors can agree to sell to either The AmeriFlex Group®, or to another affiliated partner advisor.

Through this program, The AmeriFlex Group® welcomed 12 advisors and provided $9.37M in payouts.

Earlier this year the firm announced the AmeriFlex Premier+ platform, a proprietary, high-tech financial planning solution that equips advisors to deliver an elevated service experience and helps clients envision the outcome of their planning goals, which leads to more informed financial decisions. The platform's new automated solution generates questions and scenarios that guide clients to discuss significant life transitions and how they impact their financial situation with advisors.

"Programs like SuccessionFlex™, AmeriFlex Premier+, and the advisor owned RIA option set us apart from other top tier hybrid RIAs across the country," continued Goodson. "We believe that delivering these kinds of innovative programs along with best in-class practice management, succession planning, and acquisition consulting support make the choice clear that The AmeriFlex Group® is the right firm for established advisors to build their practice for the long-term as they consider the next phase of their personal and professional lives."

About The AmeriFlex Group:

The AmeriFlex Group® is recognized as The Home for Hybrids® - BD/RIA Transitional Wealth Planners™ (financial advisors). The RIA is owned-and-operated by its advisor members and partners.

