The AmeriFlex Group® Welcomes 11 Advisors Representing over $1 Billion in Client Assets During Second Half of 2025

Partnership with Cambridge Enables Further Development of SuccessionFully® and Reinforces Firm's Position as Industry's Premier Succession Resource

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The AmeriFlex Group® (or "the firm"), an advisor-owned hybrid RIA recognized for its planning-first approach and innovative succession solutions, today announced that since Cambridge became the firm's broker-dealer partner in July, it has added 11 advisors and more than $1 billion in total client assets.

"Our partnership with Cambridge enhances our ability to support advisors planning for retirement or long-term continuity while becoming a top destination for independent-minded advisors across the industry," said Thomas Goodson, Founder and CEO of The AmeriFlex Group®. "We value true independence, operational excellence and continuous improvement and innovation. We have found the right partner to achieve our goals in Cambridge."

The 11 advisors joined The AmeriFlex Group from several of the industry's largest firms, including Osaic, Commonwealth and Cetera.

The SuccessionFully® Platform

After joining Cambridge this summer, the firm launched SuccessionFully®. The AmeriFlex Group's single-source succession platform is designed to help financial advisors transition their practices with clarity, confidence and maximum enterprise value. The trademarked program addresses growing demand for conflict-free succession planning support focused on deal structuring, marketplace access and continuity planning.

According to a recent J.D. Power study, 46% of financial advisors are expected to retire by 2035, creating greater urgency for scalable, advisor-centered succession planning resources.

Jesse Kurrasch, Chief Operating Officer of The AmeriFlex Group®, said, "Advisors need help protecting the legacy they've built over their careers. SuccessionFully® was created to fill that gap by offering a clear, conflict-free path that keeps advisors in control of their outcomes."

Kurrasch concluded, "In just six short months, we made a broker-dealer change and reinvigorated our affiliation pipeline of advisors hungry for innovative solutions to their own succession problems. We are positioned for an incredible 2026."

About The AmeriFlex Group®

The AmeriFlex Group® is recognized as The Home for Hybrids® (www.HomeForHybrids.com) — BD/RIA Transitional Wealth Planners™. The RIA is owned and operated by its advisor members and partners. Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, Member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through The AmeriFlex Group®, a Registered Investment Adviser. Cambridge and The AmeriFlex Group® are not affiliated.

