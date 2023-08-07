The Andersons Announces Zibbel to Assume Chief Human Resources Officer Role

News provided by

The Andersons, Inc.

07 Aug, 2023, 10:00 ET

MAUMEE, Ohio,  August 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces that Sarah Zibbel will join the company as executive vice president and chief human resources officer, reporting to President and CEO Pat Bowe, effective August 10, 2023.

Continue Reading
Sarah Zibbel, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, The Andersons, Inc.
Sarah Zibbel, Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, The Andersons, Inc.

Zibbel is the former chief human resources officer for Libbey and served in that role since 2018. At Libbey, she was part of the leadership team that led the multi-year reorganization of the company and the purpose driven culture renovation focused on inclusion, leadership excellence, accountability, and engagement with a goal of securing sustainable, long-term growth. Prior to that, she served in various HR roles of increasing responsibility for Owens-Illinois, Rexam, Owens Corning, and MedCorp, Inc. 

"Sarah has extensive experience in human resource leadership in a variety of corporate settings and will be an excellent addition to The Andersons," said Bowe. "I am excited for her to bring her expertise to our leadership team."

Bill Krueger, chief operating officer, said, "Sarah's broad experience integrating strategy with talent, and her proven ability to collaborate with multi-functional teams, will enhance The Andersons' growth today and for the future."

About The Andersons, Inc.
The Andersons, Inc., named to Forbes list of America's Best Small Companies for 2023 and one of the Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and nutrient & industrial sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.

Also from this source

The Andersons, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results

The Andersons, Inc. to Release Second Quarter Results on August 1

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.