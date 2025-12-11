The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2026

MAUMEE, Ohio, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a first quarter 2026 cash dividend of 20 cents ($0.20) per share payable on January 23, 2026, to shareholders of record as of January 02, 2026. This nearly three percent increase from the company's fourth quarter 2025 cash dividend of 19.5 cents ($0.195) per share underscores the company's strong financial position and commitment to returning value to shareholders.

This is The Andersons 117th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

About The Andersons, Inc. 
The Andersons, Inc., is a North American agriculture and renewable fuels company. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

