The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for Second Quarter 2026

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a second quarter 2026 cash dividend of 20 cents ($0.20) per share payable on April 22, 2026, to shareholders of record as of April 01, 2026.

This is The Andersons 118th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

