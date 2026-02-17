The Andersons, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025.

Financial Highlights:

Fourth quarter net income attributable to The Andersons of $67 million, or $1.97 per diluted share, and $70 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, a record on an adjusted basis

Full year net income attributable to The Andersons of $96 million, or $2.79 per diluted share, and $111 million, or $3.23 per diluted share, on an adjusted basis

Adjusted EBITDA of $137 million for the fourth quarter and $337 million for the year

Renewables fourth quarter pretax income was $54 million on record production, solid merchandising, and benefits from biofuels policy

Agribusiness fourth quarter pretax income was $46 million on solid operations through record corn harvest

"Our record fourth quarter results reflect solid execution in both Renewables and Agribusiness. Recent investments in both businesses, including full ownership of the ethanol plants, contributed to this quarter's financial performance. Our Skyland locations were able to accumulate large corn and sorghum positions at favorable values and saw the return of sorghum exports through our Houston port elevator. Eastern assets realized seasonally high elevation margins on higher volumes from increased corn demand, while over-supplied markets continued to limit merchandising opportunities," said President and CEO Bill Krueger. "In this very busy quarter for our grain elevators and ethanol plants, I'm pleased with our ability to serve our customers."

"We have a number of strategic capital investments at various stages of completion. In the quarter, we began operations at our mineral processing facility in Carlsbad, New Mexico. Several other projects, including our multi-year expansion at the Port of Houston and recently announced $60 million investment to increase capacity at our Clymers, Indiana ethanol production facility, are progressing," added Krueger. "We also expect to begin operating a bio-based diesel feedstock storage and blending facility at one of the Skyland locations later this quarter. We continue to add corn and wheat cleaning operations throughout our asset footprint in response to food and pet food customer demand. We intend to actively pursue additional growth projects, including lowering the carbon intensity of our ethanol plants as well as evaluating process improvements and further expansion and acquisition opportunities."

$ in millions, except per share amounts







Q4 2025 Q4 2024 Variance YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Variance Pretax Income $ 87.6 $ 67.3 $ 20.3 $ 141.5 $ 200.8 $ (59.3) Pretax Income Attributable to the Company1 83.9 58.2 25.7 117.9 144.1 (26.2) Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1 87.4 60.6 26.8 136.6 146.7 (10.1) Agribusiness1 45.0 56.0 (11.0) 64.2 113.3 (49.1) Renewables1 54.3 17.1 37.2 125.5 80.0 45.5 Other1 (12.0) (12.5) 0.5 (53.1) (46.6) (6.5) Net Income Attributable to the Company 67.4 45.1 22.3 95.7 114.0 (18.3) Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Company1 70.0 46.9 23.1 111.0 116.7 (5.7) Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) 1.97 1.31 0.66 2.79 3.32 (0.53) Adjusted EPS1 2.04 1.36 0.68 3.23 3.40 (0.17) EBITDA1 132.9 113.7 19.2 322.0 360.3 (38.3) Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 136.5 $ 116.5 $ 20.0 $ 337.3 $ 363.4 $ (26.1) 1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management

"Our businesses generated solid operating cash flows into the fourth quarter on improved earnings, allowing us to continue to fund growth projects," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "Our long-term debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio of 1.8 times remains well below our stated target of less than 2.5 times. We are pleased with the strength of our balance sheet and the flexibility it provides as we execute against our strategy."

The company used $6 million and generated $269 million in cash from operating activities for the fourth quarters of 2025 and 2024, respectively, and generated $110 million and $100 million in cash from operations before working capital changes for the same periods, respectively.

For the full years of 2025 and 2024, the company generated $177 million and $332 million in cash from operating activities, respectively. Cash from operations before working capital changes for the same years was $278 million and $323 million, even with the challenging ag markets in 2025.

Fourth Quarter Segment Overview

Agribusiness Posts Solid Fourth Quarter on a Record Corn Harvest

Agribusiness recorded pretax income of $46 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $45 million for the quarter, compared to pretax income of $55 million and adjusted pretax income attributable of $56 million in the fourth quarter of the prior year.

The robust fall harvest helped drive solid earnings in the quarter, with different fundamentals in the east and west. The western footprint, including Skyland Grain, saw improved performance as it saw strong basis appreciation in corn and sorghum. Increased corn demand from ethanol and export programs provided good margins for the eastern assets but kept basis levels elevated through harvest. This may limit basis appreciation opportunities in the region going into 2026.

Our complementary asset footprint should provide some uplift in 2026, with more traditional basis appreciation opportunities in the west, while continued export demand would benefit elevation margins for the eastern assets. Sorghum exports remained strong into early 2026, which we expect will benefit our Skyland and Houston assets. As on-farm grain volumes come to market, merchandising opportunities may arise. Domestic premium ingredient demand is also expected to stay solid and should continue to support recent capital growth investments. Expected corn plantings are higher than historical average, which may drive demand for nitrogen products, but volumes will be dependent on farmer economics.

Agribusiness had fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA of $80 million, compared to fourth quarter 2024 adjusted EBITDA of $88 million. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA was $187 million in 2025, compared to $218 million in 2024.

Renewables Reports Strong Quarter on Record Production

The Renewables segment reported pretax income of $54 million in the fourth quarter compared to pretax income of $26 million and pretax income attributable to the company of $17 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The group reported strong fourth quarter results on efficient plant operations and record production, as well as improved ethanol board crush margins of $0.15/gallon over the prior year. Firmer corn basis and higher natural gas expense partially offset the favorable board crush. Fourth quarter results also included $15 million of 45Z tax credits, bringing the year-to-date total to $35 million. The renewable feedstocks business had another solid quarter, and co-product values improved over the fourth quarter of 2024.

Favorable biofuels policies, continuing elevated export demand, upcoming planned industry maintenance, and summer gasoline demand should all support ethanol fundamentals this year. Renewable feedstocks merchandising should also benefit this year with the anticipated robust Renewable Volume Obligations.

Renewables recorded EBITDA of $69 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 2024 fourth quarter EBITDA of $41 million. For the full year, adjusted EBITDA was $203 million in 2025, compared to $189 million 2024.

Income Taxes

The company recorded income tax expense at an effective rate of 19% for the fourth quarter and 16% for the year. The rates were impacted by non-taxable 45Z income, the elimination of certain reserves against uncertain tax positions related to R&D tax credits, and the tax treatment of noncontrolling interests.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for 2026. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (international toll) and use elite entry number: 9697756. It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/qPML06xl8dK and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, geopolitical risk, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss); adjusted net income attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); adjusted EBITDA; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income (loss) or income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., is a North American agriculture and renewable fuels company. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com .

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,536,249

$ 3,123,138

$ 11,008,928

$ 11,257,548 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 2,304,758

2,910,028

10,295,277

10,563,622 Gross profit 231,491

213,110

713,651

693,926 Operating, administrative and general expenses1 150,466

147,154

603,363

503,620 Interest expense, net 12,090

10,266

47,159

31,760 Other income, net 18,643

11,560

78,340

42,211 Income before income taxes 87,578

67,250

141,469

200,757 Income tax provision 16,486

13,146

22,168

30,057 Net income 71,092

54,104

119,301

170,700 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,658

9,014

23,588

56,688 Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 67,434

$ 45,090

$ 95,713

$ 114,012















Earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:













Basic earnings: $ 1.98

$ 1.32

$ 2.81

$ 3.35 Diluted earnings: $ 1.97

$ 1.31

$ 2.79

$ 3.32 1 Operating, administrative and general expenses includes asset impairment charges of $18.1 million, for the year ended December 31, 2025, to facilitate period-over-period comparability.

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands) December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 98,283

$ 561,771 Accounts receivable, net 652,472

764,550 Inventories 1,365,121

1,286,811 Commodity derivative assets – current 135,466

148,801 Other current assets 125,067

88,344 Total current assets 2,376,409

2,850,277 Other assets:





Goodwill 127,856

127,856 Other intangible assets, net 63,510

69,345 Right of use assets, net 108,792

104,630 Other assets, net 96,765

101,055 Total other assets 396,923

402,886 Property, plant and equipment, net 939,500

868,151 Total assets $ 3,712,832

$ 4,121,314







Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt $ 249,420

$ 166,614 Trade and other payables 918,691

1,047,436 Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 195,331

194,025 Commodity derivative liabilities – current 51,153

59,766 Current maturities of long-term debt 63,375

36,139 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 208,427

227,192 Total current liabilities 1,686,397

1,731,172 Long-term lease liabilities 71,545

65,312 Long-term debt, less current maturities 560,016

608,151 Other long-term liabilities 104,639

116,843 Total liabilities 2,422,597

2,521,478 Total equity 1,290,235

1,599,836 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,712,832

$ 4,121,314

The Andersons, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Twelve months ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024 Operating Activities





Net income $ 119,301

$ 170,700 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 133,323

127,804 Bad debt expense, net 4,664

17,637 Stock-based compensation expense 16,984

13,629 Deferred income taxes (6,009)

(2,911) Other1 9,910

(3,595) Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:





Accounts and notes receivable 104,572

35,777 Inventories (72,399)

87,906 Commodity derivatives 6,000

15,005 Other current and non-current assets 4,732

(28,050) Payables and other current and non-current liabilities (144,080)

(102,396) Net cash provided by operating activities 176,998

331,506 Investing Activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (233,123)

(149,187) Property insurance proceeds 28,124

12,137 Proceeds from sale of businesses 11,263

— Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired —

(29,172) Other (1,579)

3,148 Net cash used in investing activities (195,315)

(163,074) Financing Activities





Net (payments) receipts under short-term lines of credit 79,897

(91,951) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt 14,700

67,000 Payments of long-term debt (36,208)

(83,589) Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner (33,768)

(102,295) Dividends paid (26,848)

(26,273) Common stock repurchased (15,366)

(2,295) Purchase of noncontrolling interest in a consolidated subsidiary (425,000)

— Other (4,555)

(10,956) Net cash used in financing activities (447,148)

(250,359) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,977

(156) Decrease in Cash and cash equivalents (463,488)

(82,083) Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 561,771

643,854 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period $ 98,283

$ 561,771 1 Other adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities includes asset impairment charges of $18.1 million, for the year ended December 31, 2025, to facilitate period-over-period comparability.

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc. A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Net income $ 71,092

$ 54,104

$ 119,301

$ 170,700 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,658

9,014

23,588

56,688 Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 67,434

45,090

95,713

114,012 Adjustments:













Insured inventory and property recoveries, net (216)

(4,446)

(12,861)

(9,650) Asset impairment —

—

11,376

— Transaction related compensation 1,879

2,536

7,462

11,104 Loss on investments —

1,535

7,178

1,535 Acquisition costs —

2,738

5,927

2,738 Loss (gain) on sales of assets and businesses, net 310

—

(4,447)

— Severance expense 1,480

—

2,677

— Pension settlement —

—

1,448

— Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

—

—

(3,117) Income tax impact of adjustments1 (865)

(590)

(3,514)

42 Total adjusting items, net of tax 2,588

1,773

15,246

2,652 Adjusted net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 70,022

$ 46,863

$ 110,959

$ 116,664















Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders $ 1.97

$ 1.31

$ 2.79

$ 3.32















Impact on diluted earnings per share $ 0.07

$ 0.05

$ 0.44

$ 0.08 Adjusted diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders $ 2.04

$ 1.36

$ 3.23

$ 3.40 1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the blended federal, state, and local tax rate of 25% with the exception of the impairment of an equity method investment of $4.4 million in 2025 and certain transaction related compensation in 2024.

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (unaudited)

(in thousands) Agribusiness

Renewables

Other

Total Three months ended December 31, 2025













Sales and merchandising revenues $ 1,862,983

$ 673,266

$ —

$ 2,536,249 Gross profit 179,337

52,154

—

231,491 Operating, administrative and general expenses 127,320

10,844

12,302

150,466 Other income (loss), net 4,095

15,580

(1,032)

18,643 Income (loss) before income taxes 45,898

54,310

(12,630)

87,578 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 3,658

—

—

3,658 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 42,240

$ 54,310

$ (12,630)

$ 83,920 Adjustments to income before income taxes2 2,798

—

655

3,453 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 45,038

$ 54,310

$ (11,975)

$ 87,373















Three months ended December 31, 2024













Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,409,549

$ 713,589

$ —

$ 3,123,138 Gross profit 176,085

37,025

—

213,110 Operating, administrative and general expenses 122,923

11,293

12,938

147,154 Other income (loss), net 12,039

958

(1,437)

11,560 Income (loss) before income taxes 55,270

26,020

(14,040)

67,250 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 73

8,941

—

9,014 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 55,197

$ 17,079

$ (14,040)

$ 58,236 Adjustments to income before income taxes2 828

—

1,535

2,363 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 56,025

$ 17,079

$ (12,505)

$ 60,599 1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of items where a portion of the expense is attributable to the noncontrolling interest and is represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above. These adjustments include a $0.1 million difference in insured inventory and property recoveries, net for the three months ended December 31, 2025, and a $0.5 million difference in acquisition costs in the Agribusiness segment for the three months ended December 31, 2024.

The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (continued) (unaudited)

(in thousands) Agribusiness

Renewables

Other

Total Twelve months ended December 31, 2025













Sales and merchandising revenues $ 8,260,004

$ 2,748,924

$ —

$ 11,008,928 Gross profit 556,907

156,744

—

713,651 Operating, administrative and general expenses 501,712

46,032

55,619

603,363 Other income (loss), net 44,874

35,071

(1,605)

78,340 Income (loss) before income taxes 56,587

140,102

(55,220)

141,469 (Loss) income attributable to noncontrolling interests (275)

23,863

—

23,588 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 56,862

$ 116,239

$ (55,220)

$ 117,881 Adjustments to income before income taxes2 7,378

9,279

2,103

18,760 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 64,240

$ 125,518

$ (53,117)

$ 136,641















Twelve months ended December 31, 2024













Sales and merchandising revenues $ 8,456,381

$ 2,801,167

$ —

$ 11,257,548 Gross profit 522,992

170,934

—

693,926 Operating, administrative and general expenses 418,110

37,011

48,499

503,620 Other income (loss), net 35,185

8,665

(1,639)

42,211 Income (loss) before income taxes 109,156

139,760

(48,159)

200,757 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 73

56,615

—

56,688 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 109,083

$ 83,145

$ (48,159)

$ 144,069 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 4,192

(3,117)

1,535

2,610 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 113,275

$ 80,028

$ (46,624)

$ 146,679 1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of items where a portion of the expense is attributable to the noncontrolling interest and is represented in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above. These adjustments include a $5.8 million difference in insured inventory and property recoveries, net, and a $2.3 million difference in asset impairments in the Agribusiness segment for the year ended December 31, 2025, and a $0.5 million difference in acquisition costs in the Agribusiness segment for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)

(in thousands) Agribusiness

Renewables

Other

Total Three months ended December 31, 2025













Net income (loss) $ 45,898

$ 54,310

$ (29,116)

$ 71,092 Interest expense (income) 10,214

2,580

(704)

12,090 Tax provision —

—

16,486

16,486 Depreciation and amortization 20,651

12,031

583

33,265 EBITDA 76,763

68,921

(12,751)

132,933 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:













Transaction related compensation 1,879

—

—

1,879 Insured inventory and property recoveries, net (72)

—

—

(72) Loss on sales of assets and businesses, net 310

—

—

310 Severance expense 825

—

655

1,480 Total adjusting items 2,942

—

655

3,597 Adjusted EBITDA $ 79,705

$ 68,921

$ (12,096)

$ 136,530















Three months ended December 31, 2024













Net income (loss) $ 55,270

$ 26,020

$ (27,186)

$ 54,104 Interest expense (income) 9,931

670

(335)

10,266 Tax provision —

—

13,146

13,146 Depreciation and amortization 21,144

14,079

955

36,178 EBITDA 86,345

40,769

(13,420)

113,694 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:













Loss on investments —

—

1,535

1,535 Transaction related compensation 2,536

—

—

2,536 Insured inventory and property recoveries, net (4,446)

—

—

(4,446) Acquisition costs 3,193

—

—

3,193 Total adjusting items 1,283

—

1,535

2,818 Adjusted EBITDA $ 87,628

$ 40,769

$ (11,885)

$ 116,512 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)

(in thousands) Agribusiness

Renewables

Other

Total Twelve months ended December 31, 2025













Net income (loss) $ 56,587

$ 140,102

$ (77,388)

$ 119,301 Interest expense (income) 43,482

5,681

(2,004)

47,159 Tax provision —

—

22,168

22,168 Depreciation and amortization 82,676

48,036

2,611

133,323 EBITDA 182,745

193,819

(54,613)

321,951 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:













Loss on investments 7,178

—

—

7,178 Transaction related compensation 7,462

—

—

7,462 Insured inventory and property recoveries, net (18,620)

—

—

(18,620) Gain on sales of assets and businesses, net (4,447)

—

—

(4,447) Severance expense 2,022

—

655

2,677 Acquisition costs —

5,927

—

5,927 Asset impairment 10,346

3,352

—

13,698 Pension settlement —

—

1,448

1,448 Total adjusting items 3,941

9,279

2,103

15,323 Adjusted EBITDA $ 186,686

$ 203,098

$ (52,510)

$ 337,274















Twelve months ended December 31, 2024













Net income (loss) $ 109,156

$ 139,760

$ (78,216)

$ 170,700 Interest expense (income) 30,911

2,828

(1,979)

31,760 Tax provision —

—

30,057

30,057 Depreciation and amortization 72,993

49,705

5,106

127,804 EBITDA 213,060

192,293

(45,032)

360,321 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:













Loss on investments —

—

1,535

1,535 Transaction related compensation 11,104

—

—

11,104 Insured inventory and property recoveries, net (9,650)

—

—

(9,650) Acquisition costs 3,193

—

—

3,193 Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

(3,117)

—

(3,117) Total adjusting items 4,647

(3,117)

1,535

3,065 Adjusted EBITDA $ 217,707

$ 189,176

$ (43,497)

$ 363,386 Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

Andersons, Inc. Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Twelve months ended December 31, (in thousands) 2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ (6,185)

$ 268,811

$ 176,998

$ 331,506 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of assets acquired and liabilities assumed:













Accounts receivable 61,722

32,279

104,572

35,777 Inventories (464,183)

(191,041)

(72,399)

87,906 Commodity derivatives 3,459

(34,322)

6,000

15,005 Other current and non-current assets 21,646

31,326

4,732

(28,050) Payables and other current and non-current liabilities 261,319

330,673

(144,080)

(102,396) Total changes in operating assets and liabilities (116,037)

168,915

(101,175)

8,242 Cash from operations before working capital changes $ 109,852

$ 99,896

$ 278,173

$ 323,264 Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other current and non-current assets, and payables and other current and non-current liabilities; and adjusted by specific items from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

