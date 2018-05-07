The Andersons, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results

The Company reports net loss of $1.7 million or $0.06 per diluted share. Profitable results from each of the four business groups were not sufficient to offset unallocated corporate expenses.

Grain Group records break-even results, a $5.1 million pretax year-over-year improvement

Ethanol Group delivers $1.8 million of pretax income on steady margins and record production

Plant Nutrient Group earns pretax income of $1.1 million on stronger lawn fertilizer performance

Rail Group earns $4.0 million of pretax income as better leasing results are more than offset by lower repair income

Company achieves $20 million run-rate cost savings and productivity goal one year early

The Company reported a first quarter 2018 net loss attributable to The Andersons of $1.7 million, or $0.06 per diluted share, on revenues of $636 million. This result is a $1.4 million, or $0.05 per diluted share, improvement over the net loss of $3.1 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, on revenues of $852 million recorded in the same period of 2017. The Company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, was $27.7 million for the quarter, or 29 percent higher than the $21.5 million recorded in the first quarter of 2017.

The 2017 results included a $4.7 million pretax gain on the sale of underperforming Plant Nutrient Group assets as well as a pretax loss of $6.8 million related to the former Retail business. The decrease in revenues year over year was primarily the result of the Company's adoption of new revenue recognition rules at the beginning of 2018 that changed the treatment of a significant amount of Grain's sales transactions. This change has no impact on the amount of gross profit reported on these transactions.

"Our Grain and Ethanol businesses each posted better year-over-year results, and we achieved our $20 million run-rate cost and productivity improvement goal one year early," said CEO Pat Bowe. "We also entered into an agreement to help build the world's most technologically-advanced dry mill bio-refinery. However, both Plant Nutrient and Rail posted lower results year over year."

"Once again, our Grain Group improved year-over-year results in its base business in the quarter," Bowe continued. "Grain's affiliate, Lansing Trade Group, also significantly improved its performance year over year. The Ethanol Group benefitted from higher than anticipated margins and stronger DDG values. While its lawn business performed very well, the Plant Nutrient Group's specialty fertilizer tons sold and margins were both markedly lower than a year ago. Rail's leasing results improved, but its service and other income fell, and income from car sales was lower, as expected, due to the previously disclosed revenue recognition rule changes. The Company also incurred $3.0 million in severance and certain nonrecurring expenses during the quarter."



First Quarter Segment Overview

Grain Group Continues Its Steady Improvement

The Grain Group broke even for the quarter, beating the $5.1 million pretax loss the group incurred in the same period last year. The group's EBITDA was $6.9 million and $2.1 million in the 2018 and 2017 first quarters, respectively.

The table below separates the results of the group's base grain business from those of the group's grain affiliates, which include Lansing Trade Group (LTG) and Thompsons Limited.

$ in millions First Quarter

Pretax Income 2018 2017 Vs Base Grain $(1.7) $(3.6) $1.9 Grain Affiliates 1.7 (1.5) 3.2 Total Grain Group $ - $(5.1) $5.1 EBITDA $6.9 $2.1 $4.8













Base grain pretax income improved by $1.9 million in the first quarter of 2018 compared to first quarter 2017 results. Income from grain ownership positions was up slightly, and bushels contracted for sale increased by more than 20 percent. Income generated during the quarter from risk management services provided to producers remained strong, as the group more than doubled the number of bushels enrolled in its farmer risk management (Freedom®) programs compared to the same period last year. The group's food ingredient and specialty grains business results improved considerably due to better execution.

LTG's improved results accounted for all of a $3.2 million improvement in income from the group's unconsolidated affiliates, as results were better across all of its businesses.

The group agrees with current USDA planting forecasts of 88 million acres of corn and 89 million acres of soybeans. Acres could shift from corn to beans if the current cool and wet conditions continue. Lower corn acreage and early weather issues could drive volatility that may create merchandising opportunities for the business.

Ethanol Group Improves Performance Slightly on Better DDG Values

The Ethanol Group earned pretax income of $1.8 million in the first quarter, a slight improvement over the $1.7 million of pretax income it earned in the same period in 2017. Margins were better than expected, but below last year's levels. DDG values significantly improved over early 2017 levels, and all four plants ran well.

$ in millions

First Quarter



2018 2017 Vs Equity in Earnings of Affiliates $1.6 $(0.5) $2.1 Consolidated Operations and Service Fees (0.1) 2.3 (2.4) Pretax Income 1.5 1.8 (0.3) Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests (0.3) 0.1 (0.4) Ethanol Group Pretax Income

Attributable to The Andersons $1.8 $1.7 $0.1















In spite of robust industry production, ethanol stocks fell year over year thanks to strong exports and solid domestic demand. This combination offered margin opportunities that were better than in a typical first quarter. E-85 sales continued to grow.

The four ethanol plants combined for first quarter production of more than 117 million gallons. The group also successfully executed maintenance shutdowns at two of the four plants during the quarter, compared to one of four in the first quarter of 2017.

As we announced in March, construction began on a world-class bio-refinery in Kansas that the group is building in partnership with ICM, Inc. The Company expects the facility to be fully operational by the end of 2019.

Plant Nutrient Group Earns Pretax Income of $1.1 Million as Specialty Fertilizer Business Struggles

The Plant Nutrient Group recorded pretax income of $1.1 million in the first quarter compared to pretax income of $6.7 million in the prior year period. The group's current quarter EBITDA was $9.3 million, a $5.9 million decrease compared to 2017 first quarter results. The group's first quarter 2017 pretax gain of $4.7 million on the sale of its Florida farm centers should be considered when evaluating both sets of results.

The quarter was characterized by continued strong lawn performance, but offset by margin pressure across its primary and specialty nutrients business. Given market conditions, the group managed its inventory ownership positions conservatively, limiting both risk and opportunity.

Volumes of primary nutrients (NPK) were flat year over year, but higher-margin specialty nutrient tons (low-salt starter fertilizers, micro nutrients) were down. The group earned lower margins per ton in all segments except in its lawn fertilizer business. The combined margin and volume changes reduced gross profit by $2.8 million.

As was the case in 2017, unfavorable March and April weather conditions have resulted in a protracted delay in fieldwork in most areas. These unfavorable planting conditions have already been detrimental, and the situation could worsen if the growers' fertilizer application window narrows further. The group anticipates a strong second quarter for the lawn business on improved volume and margin, but does not expect an improvement in primary or specialty nutrients through the spring due to the impact of ongoing challenges with weather and shifting markets on both volume and margins.

Rail Group Registers Improved Leasing Results

The Rail Group earned first quarter pretax income of $4.0 million compared to $6.1 million in the same period of the prior year. The group's first quarter 2018 EBITDA was $13.5 million compared to $13.1 million in the comparable 2017 period.

$ in millions First Quarter

Pretax Income 2018 2017 Vs Lease Income $2.1 $0.7 $1.4 Car Sales 2.3 3.6 (1.3) Services and Other ( 0.4) 1.8 (2.2) Total Rail Group $4.0 $6.1 $(2.1) EBITDA $13.5 $13.1 $0.4 Utilization Rate 87.9% 83.6% 4.3%













Leasing earned $2.1 million, up $1.4 million year over year, on 4 percent higher utilization. Cars on lease averaged 20,467 in the quarter, up 5.3 percent and 2.6 percent over first quarter 2017 and fourth quarter 2017, respectively. Utilization averaged 87.9 percent during the quarter compared to 86.2 percent sequentially and 83.6 percent during the same period last year. Average lease rates were down by about 3 percent, but maintenance costs were about $2 million lower than those for the prior year period, which were unusually high.

Railcar sales generated $2.3 million of pretax income in the quarter compared to $3.6 million in the first quarter of 2017 and $3.3 million in the fourth quarter. The decrease was attributable to a reduction in income from nonrecourse financing transactions; the group recognized $1.9 million in such income during the first quarter of 2017. These transactions must now be recorded as debt financings rather than sales under newly effective revenue recognition rules.

Rail's service and other businesses incurred a pretax loss of $0.4 million in the quarter, a $2.2 million decrease from the $1.8 million of pretax income those businesses earned in the same period of 2017. Repair volumes were down significantly across the network, impacting revenues and operating leverage.

Net Corporate Expenses Increased Moderately Due to Severance Costs

Unallocated net Company-level expenses for the first quarter of 2018 were $8.9 million. These results are down from $15.0 million incurred in the comparable 2017 period, which included a net $6.8 million loss from the Retail business. The 2018 results included severance expenses of $1.4 million.

Conference Call

The Company will host a webcast on Tuesday, May 8, 2018, at 11:00 A.M. ET, to discuss its performance and provide its updated outlook for 2018. To dial in to the call, please dial 866-439-8514 or 678-509-7568 (participant passcode is 4652959). We recommend that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: http://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/93b4es. Complete the four fields as directed and click Submit. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the Company website at www.andersonsinc.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes EBITDA provides additional information to investors and others about its operations allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and better period-to-period comparability. EBITDA does not and should not be considered as an alternative to net income or income before income taxes as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the non-GAAP to GAAP measures may be found within the financial tables provided in the release.

Company Description

The Andersons is a diversified company rooted in agriculture. Founded in Maumee, Ohio, in 1947, the company conducts business across North America in the grain, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Through its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company. For more information, visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc.





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations





(Unaudited)















Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2018

2017 Sales and merchandising revenues $ 635,739

$ 852,016 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 572,034

775,558 Gross profit 63,705

76,458 Operating, administrative and general expenses 64,257

81,545 Interest expense 6,999

6,100 Other income:





Equity in earnings (loss) of affiliates 3,573

(1,878) Other income, net 1,686

7,495 Income (loss) before income taxes (2,292)

(5,570) Income tax provision (benefit) (310)

(2,535) Net income (loss) (1,982)

(3,035) Net income attributable to the noncontrolling interests (282)

54 Net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ (1,700)

$ (3,089)







Per common share:





Basic earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common

shareholders $ (0.06)

$ (0.11) Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common

shareholders $ (0.06)

$ (0.11) Dividends declared $ 0.165

$ 0.160









The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)



(in thousands) March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 31,497

$ 34,919

$ 29,645 Restricted cash -

-

752 Accounts receivable, net 216,021

183,238

190,628 Inventories 731,629

648,703

641,294 Commodity derivative assets – current 43,810

30,702

48,049 Other current assets 57,147

63,790

83,623 Assets held for sale 57,775

37,859

- Total current assets 1,137,879

999,211

993,991 Other assets:









Commodity derivative assets – noncurrent 1,739

310

339 Other assets, net 143,445

131,474

175,099 Equity method investments 224,449

223,239

208,993

369,633

355,023

384,431 Rail Group assets leased to others, net 462,253

423,443

342,936 Property, plant and equipment, net 393,763

384,677

440,395 Total assets $ 2,363,528

$ 2,162,354

$ 2,161,753











Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 489,000

$ 22,000

$ 255,000 Trade and other payables 263,519

503,571

276,834 Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 81,778

59,710

81,628 Commodity derivative liabilities – current 15,424

29,651

29,914 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 60,095

69,579

65,952 Current maturities of long-term debt 14,134

54,205

56,144 Total current liabilities 923,950

738,716

765,472











Other long-term liabilities 31,536

33,129

36,125 Commodity derivative liabilities – noncurrent 1,414

825

450 Employee benefit plan obligations 26,310

26,716

34,832 Long-term debt, less current maturities 438,628

418,339

365,971 Deferred income taxes 118,933

121,730

181,541 Total liabilities 1,540,771

1,339,455

1,384,391 Total equity 822,757

822,899

777,362 Total liabilities and equity $ 2,363,528

$ 2,162,354

$ 2,161,753













The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (Unaudited)

























(in thousands) Grain

Ethanol

Plant Nutrient

Rail

Other

Total Three months ended March 31, 2018





















Revenues from external customers $ 276,852

$ 172,838

$ 135,617

$ 50,432

$ -

$ 635,739 Gross profit 26,050

2,866

22,237

12,552

-

63,705 Equity in earnings of affiliates 1,987

1,586

-

-

-

3,573 Other income, net 846

93

652

16

79

1,686 Income (loss) before income taxes (30)

1,557

1,091

3,969

(8,879)

(2,292) Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

(282)

-

-

-

(282) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The

Andersons, Inc. (a) $ (30)

$ 1,839

$ 1,091

$ 3,969

$ (8,879)

$ (2,010)























Three months ended March 31, 2017





















Revenues from external customers $ 478,528

$ 154,153

$ 146,587

$ 40,390

$ 32,358

$ 852,016 Gross profit 23,649

5,540

25,808

12,308

9,153

76,458 Equity in earnings of affiliates (1,345)

(533)

-

-

-

(1,878) Other income, net 646

7

5,564

1,079

199

7,495 Income (loss) before income taxes (5,073)

1,770

6,672

6,078

(15,017)

(5,570) Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

54

-

-

-

54 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ (5,073)

$ 1,716

$ 6,672

$ 6,078

$ (15,017)

$ (5,624)























(a) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each Group is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income (loss).

























The Andersons, Inc Reconciliation to EBITDA (unaudited)















































(in thousands) Grain

Ethanol

Plant Nutrient

Rail

Other

Total Three months ended March 31, 2018





















Income (loss) before income taxes $ (30)

$ 1,557

$ 1,091

$ 3,969

$ (8,879)

$ (2,292) Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

(282)

-

-

-

(282) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc (30)

1,839

1,091

3,969

(8,879)

(2,010) Interest expense 2,959

(41)

1,441

2,368

272

6,999 Depreciation and amortization 4,017

1,509

6,727

7,169

3,257

22,679 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ 6,946

$ 3,307

$ 9,259

$ 13,506

$ (5,350)

$ 27,668























Three months ended March 31, 2017





















Income (loss) before income taxes $ (5,073)

$ 1,770

$ 6,672

$ 6,078

$ (15,017)

$ (5,570) Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests -

54

-

-

-

54 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc (5,073)

1,716

6,672

6,078

(15,017)

(5,624) Interest expense 2,696

(3)

1,640

1,809

(42)

6,100 Depreciation and amortization 4,454

1,501

6,866

5,181

3,001

21,003 Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) $ 2,077

$ 3,214

$ 15,178

$ 13,068

$ (12,058)

$ 21,479

























