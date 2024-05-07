The Andersons, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter Highlights:

Company reported net income attributable to The Andersons of $6 million , or $0.16 per diluted share; comparable on an adjusted basis

EBITDA was $51 million for the quarter

Renewables reported pretax income of $23 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $13 million on strong operating performance

Trade generated adjusted pretax income of $9 million

Nutrient & Industrial shows good improvement over Q1 2023

"Overall, our first quarter results were fairly comparable to last year's first quarter. Renewables doubled our 2023 results on great operating performance in our ethanol plants. We had good improvement in Nutrient & Industrial's agricultural product lines. Trade had a tough comparison against last year's record first quarter but posted an above average Q1 result in generally quiet ag markets," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "We are feeling some market sluggishness, with farmers reluctant to engage in this lower-price environment and softer global demand for U.S. crops. We are also seeing a return of carry in the wheat markets and expect an increase in the wheat storage rates."

"We are actively pursuing opportunities for growth across our businesses. In Renewables, these opportunities include several longer-term capital projects to lower the carbon intensity of our ethanol plants, which are expected to result in positive financial results under the Inflation Reduction Act. We continue to grow the volume merchandised by our renewable diesel feedstock team. Although refinery delays have compressed the current margins, we expect this to improve as the industry build-out continues. Within Trade, we have partnered with several large consumer products companies to source lower-carbon commodities from growers and expect to continue to develop these capabilities," continued Bowe. "In Nutrient & Industrial, we recently closed on the acquisition of Reed and Perrine, a bolt-on acquisition that will result in geographic expansion of our Turf business. We continue to manage a very robust pipeline with significant growth opportunities in each of our businesses. With our well-positioned balance sheet, we have good capacity for growth."

$ in millions, except per share amounts







Q1 2024 Q1 2023 Variance Pretax Income (Loss) $ 14.0 $ (65.0) $ 79.0 Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1 6.9 (20.6) 27.5 Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1 6.6 8.1 (1.5) Trade1 8.8 23.6 (14.8) Renewables1 12.6 6.3 6.3 Nutrient & Industrial (1.9) (10.4) 8.5 Other (12.9) (11.4) (1.5) Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company 5.6 (14.8) 20.4 Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Company1 5.6 6.8 (1.2) Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("EPS") 0.16 (0.44) 0.60 Adjusted EPS1 0.16 0.20 (0.04) EBITDA1 51.4 (16.2) 67.6 Adjusted EBITDA1 $ 51.2 $ 55.3 $ (4.1) 1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management

"Our businesses continue to generate strong cash flows," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "Our first quarter is typically the peak of our working capital usage cycle. Due to the strong recent cash flows and lower commodity prices, we continue to show a higher-than-normal cash position at quarter end and our $1.5 billion main credit facility remains undrawn. We remain well below our long-term debt to EBITDA target of less than 2.5 times and are pleased with the strength of our balance sheet. We have meaningful capacity for growth and continue our disciplined approach to evaluating projects that fall within our stated strategy and meet our required financial hurdles."

The company used cash from operating activities of $240 million and $334 million in the first quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively, and cash from operations before working capital changes in the same periods was $48 million and $41 million, respectively. Cash spent on capital projects in the quarter totaled $27 million, a slight increase from 2023.

First Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Results Lower with Difficult Prior Year Comparison

The Trade segment recorded pretax income of $6 million and adjusted pretax income of $9 million for the quarter compared to pretax income of $39 million and adjusted pretax income of $24 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Trade's grain asset locations were relatively consistent year-over-year as domestic producers are still hesitant to forward sell due to lower commodity prices combined with limited basis appreciation to start the year. The merchandising business remained profitable but could not match a very strong Q1 2023. An oversupply of commodities have shifted the global supply and demand balance, moving the market from an inverse to a carry and causing prices to weaken. While carry markets benefit our assets, reduced volatility and lower prices reduce opportunities for the merchandising business. In addition, given recent geopolitical unrest, we have intentionally and prudently pulled back on activity in certain regions.

Premium food and feed product lines produced stronger results in the first quarter, and recent acquisitions and growth capital investments continue to be accretive to this line of business.

With shifting fundamentals, our mix of assets and merchandising businesses provide a solid foundation for us to benefit from large crops and carry markets, with potential improved wheat income opportunities returning to the market. Our assets are well-positioned for the grains to flow in due course. Domestic premium ingredient demand is also expected to stay solid and should continue to support recent capital growth investments.

Trade's first quarter adjusted EBITDA was $24 million, compared to first quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $44 million.

Renewables Reported Strong Quarter on Record Production and Favorable Ethanol Margins

The Renewables segment reported pretax income of $23 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $13 million in the first quarter. For the same period in 2023, the segment reported a pretax loss of $83 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $6 million.

Ethanol crush margins improved year-over-year, further supported by favorable hedging positions entered during the fourth quarter. Production facilities continue to operate efficiently in the quarter with record production and lower natural gas prices. Renewable diesel feedstocks volumes continue to grow albeit with compressed margins on industry fundamentals. Feed ingredient demand was also improved; however, values declined on lower corn prices. All four plants have now completed their semi-annual maintenance shutdowns and are back to running at full capacity. The ethanol margin environment should remain favorable, especially at the eastern plants as corn basis in the east remains well below levels in the west.

Renewables had first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $32 million in 2024, compared to 2023 first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $22 million.

Nutrient & Industrial Ag Businesses Recover on Improved Volumes and Margin

The Nutrient & Industrial segment reported a pretax loss of $2 million, compared to a 2023 first quarter pretax loss of $10 million. While the first quarter is a seasonally slow period, the majority of the improvement was driven by increased volumes and margins in core agricultural product lines. Total group volumes were up 12% with an overall increase in margins. Spring application is delayed in our core geographic areas due to wet and cold weather. We expect strong demand over the next several weeks if planting conditions improved and the outlook for the second quarter remains solid.

Nutrient & Industrial's first quarter EBITDA was $7 million compared to 2023 first quarter EBITDA of $(1) million.

Income Taxes; Corporate

The company recorded income tax expense at an effective rate of 9% for the quarter due to the tax treatment of non-controlling interests. We anticipate a full-year adjusted effective rate of approximately 18% - 22%.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, geopolitical risk, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss); adjusted net income attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); adjusted EBITDA; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income (loss) or income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., named for 2024 to Forbes list of America's Most Successful Small Companies, Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, and one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023 Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,718,217

$ 3,881,238 Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 2,589,897

3,733,227 Gross profit 128,320

148,011 Operating, administrative and general expenses 119,358

117,235 Asset impairment —

87,156 Interest expense, net 6,522

16,625 Other income, net 11,528

8,004 Income (loss) before income taxes 13,968

(65,001) Income tax provision (benefit) 1,303

(5,884) Net income (loss) 12,665

(59,117) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,084

(44,367) Net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 5,581

$ (14,750)







Earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:





Basic earnings (loss): $ 0.16

$ (0.44) Diluted earnings (loss): $ 0.16

$ (0.44)

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands) March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents $ 283,902

$ 643,854

$ 70,853 Accounts receivable, net 701,706

762,549

1,125,071 Inventories 994,543

1,166,700

1,551,101 Commodity derivative assets – current 178,623

178,083

222,036 Other current assets 55,134

55,777

81,407 Total current assets 2,213,908

2,806,963

3,050,468 Other assets:









Goodwill 127,856

127,856

129,342 Other intangible assets, net 80,527

85,579

95,134 Right of use assets, net 52,541

54,234

59,209 Other assets, net 97,128

87,010

89,174 Total other assets 358,052

354,679

372,859 Property, plant and equipment, net 689,113

693,365

678,717 Total assets $ 3,261,073

$ 3,855,007

$ 4,102,044











Liabilities and equity









Current liabilities:









Short-term debt $ 10,148

$ 43,106

$ 638,210 Trade and other payables 625,836

1,055,473

768,872 Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 174,651

187,054

309,546 Commodity derivative liabilities – current 67,079

90,849

107,983 Current maturities of long-term debt 27,617

27,561

85,567 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 177,953

232,288

202,133 Total current liabilities 1,083,284

1,636,331

2,112,311 Long-term lease liabilities 31,223

31,659

35,727 Long-term debt, less current maturities 556,174

562,960

486,892 Deferred income taxes 59,149

58,581

54,391 Other long-term liabilities 55,593

49,089

66,311 Total liabilities 1,785,423

2,338,620

2,755,632 Total equity 1,475,650

1,516,387

1,346,412 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,261,073

$ 3,855,007

$ 4,102,044

The Andersons, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023 Operating Activities





Net income (loss) $ 12,665

$ (59,117) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash used in operating activities:





Depreciation and amortization 30,949

32,220 Asset impairment —

87,156 Other 4,795

(2,230) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





Accounts receivable 57,725

125,113 Inventories 169,083

178,010 Commodity derivatives (28,498)

83,148 Other current and non-current assets 1,923

(17,543) Payables and other current and non-current liabilities (488,269)

(760,292) Net cash used in operating activities (239,627)

(333,535) Investing Activities





Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software (26,775)

(25,470) Proceeds from sale of Rail assets —

2,871 Other 4,723

2,792 Net cash used in investing activities (22,052)

(19,807) Financing Activities





Net (payments) receipts under short-term lines of credit (31,913)

363,619 Payments of long-term debt (6,870)

(30,251) Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner (44,910)

(9,980) Dividends paid (6,516)

(6,279) Value of shares withheld for taxes (8,071)

(6,616) Other —

(1,676) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (98,280)

308,817 Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 7

109 Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (359,952)

(44,416) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 643,854

115,269 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 283,902

$ 70,853

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc. A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024

2023 Net income (loss) $ 12,665

$ (59,117) Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests 7,084

(44,367) Net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 5,581

(14,750) Adjustments:





Transaction related compensation 2,852

1,668 Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture (3,117)

— Insured inventory recoveries —

(17,390) Asset impairment —

44,450 Income tax impact of adjustments1 279

(7,182) Total adjusting items, net of tax 14

21,546 Adjusted net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 5,595

$ 6,796







Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders $ 0.16

$ (0.44)







Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share $ —

$ 0.64 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.16

$ 0.20









1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the statutory tax rate of 25% with the exception of certain transaction related compensation in both 2024 and 2023, respectively. Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (unaudited)



















(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Three months ended March 31, 2024

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 1,893,859

$ 657,039

$ 167,319

$ —

$ 2,718,217 Gross profit 78,282

26,570

23,468

—

128,320 Operating, administrative and general expenses 72,258

7,997

25,443

13,660

119,358 Other income, net 5,533

4,750

1,048

197

11,528 Income (loss) before income taxes 5,924

22,791

(1,850)

(12,897)

13,968 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests —

7,084

—

—

7,084 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 5,924

$ 15,707

$ (1,850)

$ (12,897)

$ 6,884 Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 2,852

(3,117)

—

—

(265) Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 8,776

$ 12,590

$ (1,850)

$ (12,897)

$ 6,619



















Three months ended March 31, 2023

















Sales and merchandising revenues $ 2,877,780

$ 839,516

$ 163,942

$ —

$ 3,881,238 Gross profit 117,178

15,803

15,030

—

148,011 Operating, administrative and general expenses 71,980

8,904

24,132

12,219

117,235 Other income, net 5,983

841

846

334

8,004 Income (loss) before income taxes 39,364

(82,513)

(10,438)

(11,414)

(65,001) Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests —

(44,367)

—

—

(44,367) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 39,364

$ (38,146)

$ (10,438)

$ (11,414)

$ (20,634) Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2 (15,722)

44,450

—

—

28,728 Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1 $ 23,642

$ 6,304

$ (10,438)

$ (11,414)

$ 8,094



1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. 2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of a $42.7 million difference in the Renewables segment which represents the asset impairment expense attributable to the non-controlling interest that is reflected in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above.

The Andersons, Inc. Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &

Industrial

Other

Total Three months ended March 31, 2024

















Net income (loss) $ 5,924

$ 22,791

$ (1,850)

$ (14,200)

$ 12,665 Interest expense (income) 5,633

532

923

(566)

6,522 Tax provision —

—

—

1,303

1,303 Depreciation and amortization 9,255

11,965

7,793

1,936

30,949 EBITDA 20,812

35,288

6,866

(11,527)

51,439 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 2,852

—

—

—

2,852 Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture —

(3,117)

—

—

(3,117) Total adjusting items 2,852

(3,117)

—

—

(265) Adjusted EBITDA $ 23,664

$ 32,171

$ 6,866

$ (11,527)

$ 51,174



















Three months ended March 31, 2023

















Net income (loss) $ 39,364

$ (82,513)

$ (10,438)

$ (5,530)

$ (59,117) Interest expense (income) 11,817

3,097

2,182

(471)

16,625 Tax benefit —

—

—

(5,884)

(5,884) Depreciation and amortization 8,645

14,472

6,957

2,146

32,220 EBITDA 59,826

(64,944)

(1,299)

(9,739)

(16,156) Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 1,668

—

—

—

1,668 Insured inventory recoveries (17,390)

—

—

—

(17,390) Asset impairment —

87,156

—

—

87,156 Total adjusting items (15,722)

87,156

—

—

71,434 Adjusted EBITDA $ 44,104

$ 22,212

$ (1,299)

$ (9,739)

$ 55,278

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc. Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended

March 31, 2024 (in thousands) June 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Net income $ 82,686

$ 30,523

$ 78,437

$ 12,665

$ 204,311 Interest expense 13,953

8,188

8,101

6,522

36,764 Tax provision 21,732

7,862

13,324

1,303

44,221 Depreciation and amortization 30,365

31,215

31,306

30,949

123,835 EBITDA 148,736

77,788

131,168

51,439

409,131 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Transaction related compensation 939

1,999

3,212

2,852

9,002 Gain on sale of assets —

(5,643)

—

—

(5,643) Gain on cost method investment —

(4,798)

—

—

(4,798) Impairment on equity method investments —

963

—

—

963 Insured inventory expenses 1,310

—

—

—

1,310 Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture (6,544)

—

—

(3,117)

(9,661) Goodwill impairment —

—

686

—

686 Total adjusting items (4,295)

(7,479)

3,898

(265)

(8,141) Adjusted EBITDA $ 144,441

$ 70,309

$ 135,066

$ 51,174

$ 400,990





















Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended

March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

Net income (loss) $ 102,400

$ 24,880

$ 21,170

$ (59,117)

$ 89,333 Interest expense 16,921

14,982

14,087

16,625

62,615 Tax provision (benefit) 15,753

9,839

9,933

(5,884)

29,641 Depreciation and amortization 33,567

33,322

33,476

32,220

132,585 EBITDA 168,641

83,023

78,666

(16,156)

314,174 Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:

















Insured inventory expenses (recoveries) —

—

15,993

(17,390)

(1,397) Transaction related compensation —

—

—

1,668

1,668 Asset impairment including equity method investments 4,455

—

9,000

87,156

100,611 Gain on sale of frac sand assets (3,762)

—

—

—

(3,762) Total adjusting items 693

—

24,993

71,434

97,120 Adjusted EBITDA $ 169,334

$ 83,023

$ 103,659

$ 55,278

$ 411,294





















The Andersons, Inc. Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes A non-GAAP financial measure (unaudited)



Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2024

2023 Cash used in operating activities $ (239,627)

$ (333,535) Changes in operating assets and liabilities





Accounts receivable 57,725

125,113 Inventories 169,083

178,010 Commodity derivatives (28,498)

83,148 Other current and non-current assets 1,923

(17,543) Payables and other current and non-current liabilities (488,269)

(760,292) Total changes in operating assets and liabilities (288,036)

(391,564) Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before working capital changes:





Less: Insured inventory recoveries —

(17,390) Cash from operations before working capital changes $ 48,409

$ 40,639



Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

