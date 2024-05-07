The Andersons, Inc. Reports First Quarter Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, May 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.

First Quarter Highlights:

  • Company reported net income attributable to The Andersons of $6 million, or $0.16 per diluted share; comparable on an adjusted basis
  • EBITDA was $51 million for the quarter
  • Renewables reported pretax income of $23 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to The Andersons of $13 million on strong operating performance
  • Trade generated adjusted pretax income of $9 million
  • Nutrient & Industrial shows good improvement over Q1 2023

"Overall, our first quarter results were fairly comparable to last year's first quarter. Renewables doubled our 2023 results on great operating performance in our ethanol plants. We had good improvement in Nutrient & Industrial's agricultural product lines. Trade had a tough comparison against last year's record first quarter but posted an above average Q1 result in generally quiet ag markets," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "We are feeling some market sluggishness, with farmers reluctant to engage in this lower-price environment and softer global demand for U.S. crops. We are also seeing a return of carry in the wheat markets and expect an increase in the wheat storage rates."

"We are actively pursuing opportunities for growth across our businesses. In Renewables, these opportunities include several longer-term capital projects to lower the carbon intensity of our ethanol plants, which are expected to result in positive financial results under the Inflation Reduction Act. We continue to grow the volume merchandised by our renewable diesel feedstock team. Although refinery delays have compressed the current margins, we expect this to improve as the industry build-out continues. Within Trade, we have partnered with several large consumer products companies to source lower-carbon commodities from growers and expect to continue to develop these capabilities," continued Bowe. "In Nutrient & Industrial, we recently closed on the acquisition of Reed and Perrine, a bolt-on acquisition that will result in geographic expansion of our Turf business. We continue to manage a very robust pipeline with significant growth opportunities in each of our businesses. With our well-positioned balance sheet, we have good capacity for growth."

$ in millions, except per share amounts     





Q1 2024

Q1 2023

Variance

Pretax Income (Loss)

$           14.0

$         (65.0)

$           79.0

Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1

6.9

(20.6)

27.5

Adjusted Pretax Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company1

6.6

8.1

(1.5)

     Trade1

8.8

23.6

(14.8)

     Renewables1

12.6

6.3

6.3

     Nutrient & Industrial

(1.9)

(10.4)

8.5

     Other

(12.9)

(11.4)

(1.5)

Net Income (Loss) Attributable to the Company

5.6

(14.8)

20.4

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to the Company1

5.6

6.8

(1.2)

Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("EPS")

0.16

(0.44)

0.60

Adjusted EPS1

0.16

0.20

(0.04)

EBITDA1

51.4

(16.2)

67.6

Adjusted EBITDA1

$           51.2

$           55.3

$            (4.1)

1 Non-GAAP financial measures; see appendix for explanations and reconciliations.

Cash, Liquidity, and Long-Term Debt Management

"Our businesses continue to generate strong cash flows," said Executive Vice President and CFO Brian Valentine. "Our first quarter is typically the peak of our working capital usage cycle. Due to the strong recent cash flows and lower commodity prices, we continue to show a higher-than-normal cash position at quarter end and our $1.5 billion main credit facility remains undrawn. We remain well below our long-term debt to EBITDA target of less than 2.5 times and are pleased with the strength of our balance sheet. We have meaningful capacity for growth and continue our disciplined approach to evaluating projects that fall within our stated strategy and meet our required financial hurdles."

The company used cash from operating activities of $240 million and $334 million in the first quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively, and cash from operations before working capital changes in the same periods was $48 million and $41 million, respectively. Cash spent on capital projects in the quarter totaled $27 million, a slight increase from 2023.

First Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Results Lower with Difficult Prior Year Comparison

The Trade segment recorded pretax income of $6 million and adjusted pretax income of $9 million for the quarter compared to pretax income of $39 million and adjusted pretax income of $24 million in the first quarter of 2023.

Trade's grain asset locations were relatively consistent year-over-year as domestic producers are still hesitant to forward sell due to lower commodity prices combined with limited basis appreciation to start the year. The merchandising business remained profitable but could not match a very strong Q1 2023. An oversupply of commodities have shifted the global supply and demand balance, moving the market from an inverse to a carry and causing prices to weaken. While carry markets benefit our assets, reduced volatility and lower prices reduce opportunities for the merchandising business. In addition, given recent geopolitical unrest, we have intentionally and prudently pulled back on activity in certain regions.

Premium food and feed product lines produced stronger results in the first quarter, and recent acquisitions and growth capital investments continue to be accretive to this line of business.

With shifting fundamentals, our mix of assets and merchandising businesses provide a solid foundation for us to benefit from large crops and carry markets, with potential improved wheat income opportunities returning to the market. Our assets are well-positioned for the grains to flow in due course. Domestic premium ingredient demand is also expected to stay solid and should continue to support recent capital growth investments.

Trade's first quarter adjusted EBITDA was $24 million, compared to first quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $44 million.

Renewables Reported Strong Quarter on Record Production and Favorable Ethanol Margins

The Renewables segment reported pretax income of $23 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $13 million in the first quarter. For the same period in 2023, the segment reported a pretax loss of $83 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $6 million.

Ethanol crush margins improved year-over-year, further supported by favorable hedging positions entered during the fourth quarter. Production facilities continue to operate efficiently in the quarter with record production and lower natural gas prices. Renewable diesel feedstocks volumes continue to grow albeit with compressed margins on industry fundamentals. Feed ingredient demand was also improved; however, values declined on lower corn prices. All four plants have now completed their semi-annual maintenance shutdowns and are back to running at full capacity. The ethanol margin environment should remain favorable, especially at the eastern plants as corn basis in the east remains well below levels in the west.

Renewables had first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $32 million in 2024, compared to 2023 first quarter adjusted EBITDA of $22 million.

Nutrient & Industrial Ag Businesses Recover on Improved Volumes and Margin

The Nutrient & Industrial segment reported a pretax loss of $2 million, compared to a 2023 first quarter pretax loss of $10 million. While the first quarter is a seasonally slow period, the majority of the improvement was driven by increased volumes and margins in core agricultural product lines. Total group volumes were up 12% with an overall increase in margins. Spring application is delayed in our core geographic areas due to wet and cold weather. We expect strong demand over the next several weeks if planting conditions improved and the outlook for the second quarter remains solid.

Nutrient & Industrial's first quarter EBITDA was $7 million compared to 2023 first quarter EBITDA of $(1) million.

Income Taxes; Corporate

The company recorded income tax expense at an effective rate of 9% for the quarter due to the tax treatment of non-controlling interests. We anticipate a full-year adjusted effective rate of approximately 18% - 22%.

Conference Call

The company will host a webcast on Wednesday, May 8, 2024, at 11 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss its performance and provide its outlook for the remainder of 2024. To access the call, please dial 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 (elite entry number is 6704269). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: https://app.webinar.net/jL4XbozdKGx and submit the requested information as directed. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, geopolitical risk, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes that pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss) attributable to the company; adjusted pretax income (loss); adjusted net income attributable to the company; adjusted diluted earnings per share; earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (or EBITDA); adjusted EBITDA; and cash from operations before working capital changes provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and liquidity and better period-to-period comparability. The above measures are not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income (loss) or income (loss) before income taxes, net income (loss), diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders and cash provided by (used in) operating activities as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

The Andersons, Inc., named for 2024 to Forbes list of America's Most Successful Small Companies, Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies, and one of The Americas' Fastest Growing Companies by the Financial Times, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)


Three months ended March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

Sales and merchandising revenues

$ 2,718,217

$ 3,881,238

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues

2,589,897

3,733,227

Gross profit

128,320

148,011

Operating, administrative and general expenses

119,358

117,235

Asset impairment


87,156

Interest expense, net

6,522

16,625

Other income, net

11,528

8,004

Income (loss) before income taxes

13,968

(65,001)

Income tax provision (benefit)

1,303

(5,884)

Net income (loss)

12,665

(59,117)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

7,084

(44,367)

Net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$         5,581

$     (14,750)




Earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders:


Basic earnings (loss):

$           0.16

$         (0.44)

Diluted earnings (loss):

$           0.16

$         (0.44)

The Andersons, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

Assets




Current assets:




  Cash and cash equivalents

$                     283,902

$                    643,854

$                      70,853

  Accounts receivable, net

701,706

762,549

1,125,071

  Inventories

994,543

1,166,700

1,551,101

  Commodity derivative assets – current

178,623

178,083

222,036

  Other current assets

55,134

55,777

81,407

Total current assets

2,213,908

2,806,963

3,050,468

Other assets:




Goodwill

127,856

127,856

129,342

Other intangible assets, net

80,527

85,579

95,134

Right of use assets, net

52,541

54,234

59,209

Other assets, net

97,128

87,010

89,174

Total other assets

358,052

354,679

372,859

Property, plant and equipment, net

689,113

693,365

678,717

Total assets

$                  3,261,073

$                 3,855,007

$                 4,102,044






Liabilities and equity




Current liabilities:




  Short-term debt

$                       10,148

$                      43,106

$                    638,210

  Trade and other payables

625,836

1,055,473

768,872

  Customer prepayments and deferred revenue

174,651

187,054

309,546

  Commodity derivative liabilities – current

67,079

90,849

107,983

  Current maturities of long-term debt

27,617

27,561

85,567

  Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

177,953

232,288

202,133

Total current liabilities

1,083,284

1,636,331

2,112,311

Long-term lease liabilities

31,223

31,659

35,727

Long-term debt, less current maturities

556,174

562,960

486,892

Deferred income taxes

59,149

58,581

54,391

Other long-term liabilities

55,593

49,089

66,311

Total liabilities

1,785,423

2,338,620

2,755,632

Total equity

1,475,650

1,516,387

1,346,412

Total liabilities and equity

$                  3,261,073

$                 3,855,007

$                 4,102,044

The Andersons, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(unaudited)


Three months ended March 31,

 (in thousands)

2024

2023

Operating Activities


Net income (loss)

$               12,665

$              (59,117)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash used in operating activities:


Depreciation and amortization

30,949

32,220

Asset impairment


87,156

Other

4,795

(2,230)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:


Accounts receivable

57,725

125,113

Inventories

169,083

178,010

Commodity derivatives

(28,498)

83,148

Other current and non-current assets

1,923

(17,543)

Payables and other current and non-current liabilities

(488,269)

(760,292)

Net cash used in operating activities

(239,627)

(333,535)

Investing Activities


Purchases of property, plant and equipment and capitalized software

(26,775)

(25,470)

Proceeds from sale of Rail assets


2,871

Other

4,723

2,792

Net cash used in investing activities

(22,052)

(19,807)

Financing Activities


Net (payments) receipts under short-term lines of credit

(31,913)

363,619

Payments of long-term debt

(6,870)

(30,251)

Distributions to noncontrolling interest owner

(44,910)

(9,980)

Dividends paid

(6,516)

(6,279)

Value of shares withheld for taxes

(8,071)

(6,616)

Other


(1,676)

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(98,280)

308,817

Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

7

109

Decrease in cash and cash equivalents

(359,952)

(44,416)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

643,854

115,269

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$             283,902

$               70,853

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Net Income Attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)


Three months ended March 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2024

2023

Net income (loss)

$       12,665

$     (59,117)

Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests

7,084

(44,367)

Net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

5,581

(14,750)

Adjustments:


Transaction related compensation

2,852

1,668

Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture

(3,117)

Insured inventory recoveries


(17,390)

Asset impairment


44,450

Income tax impact of adjustments1

279

(7,182)

Total adjusting items, net of tax

14

21,546

Adjusted net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc.

$         5,595

$         6,796




Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders

$           0.16

$         (0.44)




Impact on diluted earnings (loss) per share

$               —

$           0.64

Adjusted diluted earnings per share

$           0.16

$           0.20




1 The income tax impact of adjustments is taken at the statutory tax rate of 25% with the exception of certain transaction related compensation in both 2024 and 2023, respectively.

 

Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. reflects reported net income (loss) available to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders after the removal of specified items described above. Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share reflects the fully diluted EPS of The Andersons, Inc. after removal of the effect on EPS as reported of specified items described above. Management believes that Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share are useful measures of The Andersons, Inc. performance as they provide investors additional information about the operations of the company allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and better comparability to previous periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to replace or be alternatives to Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. and Diluted earnings per share attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common shareholders as reported, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, or any other measures of operating results under GAAP. Earnings amounts described above have been divided by the company's average number of diluted shares outstanding for each respective period in order to arrive at an adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share amount for each specified item.

The Andersons, Inc.

Segment Data

(unaudited)










(in thousands)

Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &
Industrial

Other

Total

Three months ended March 31, 2024








Sales and merchandising revenues

$  1,893,859

$       657,039

$         167,319

$           —

$  2,718,217

Gross profit

78,282

26,570

23,468


128,320

Operating, administrative and general expenses

72,258

7,997

25,443

13,660

119,358

Other income, net

5,533

4,750

1,048

197

11,528

Income (loss) before income taxes

5,924

22,791

(1,850)

(12,897)

13,968

Income attributable to noncontrolling interests


7,084



7,084

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$         5,924

$         15,707

$           (1,850)

$  (12,897)

$         6,884

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2

2,852

(3,117)



(265)

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$         8,776

$         12,590

$           (1,850)

$  (12,897)

$         6,619










Three months ended March 31, 2023








Sales and merchandising revenues

$  2,877,780

$       839,516

$         163,942

$           —

$  3,881,238

Gross profit

117,178

15,803

15,030


148,011

Operating, administrative and general expenses

71,980

8,904

24,132

12,219

117,235

Other income, net

5,983

841

846

334

8,004

Income (loss) before income taxes

39,364

(82,513)

(10,438)

(11,414)

(65,001)

Loss attributable to noncontrolling interests


(44,367)



(44,367)

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$       39,364

$       (38,146)

$         (10,438)

$  (11,414)

$     (20,634)

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes2

(15,722)

44,450



28,728

Adjusted income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc.1

$       23,642

$           6,304

$         (10,438)

$  (11,414)

$         8,094

1 Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income.

2 Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table. All adjustments are consistent with the EBITDA reconciliation with the exception of a $42.7 million difference in the Renewables segment which represents the asset impairment expense attributable to the non-controlling interest that is reflected in Income attributable to the noncontrolling interest within the reconciliation above.

The Andersons, Inc.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA)

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)

(in thousands)

Trade

Renewables

Nutrient &
Industrial

Other

Total

Three months ended March 31, 2024








Net income (loss)

$           5,924

$         22,791

$         (1,850)

$       (14,200)

$         12,665

Interest expense (income)

5,633

532

923

(566)

6,522

Tax provision




1,303

1,303

Depreciation and amortization

9,255

11,965

7,793

1,936

30,949

EBITDA

20,812

35,288

6,866

(11,527)

51,439

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Transaction related compensation

2,852




2,852

Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture


(3,117)



(3,117)

Total adjusting items

2,852

(3,117)



(265)

Adjusted EBITDA

$         23,664

$         32,171

$           6,866

$       (11,527)

$         51,174










Three months ended March 31, 2023








Net income (loss)

$         39,364

$       (82,513)

$       (10,438)

$         (5,530)

$       (59,117)

Interest expense (income)

11,817

3,097

2,182

(471)

16,625

Tax benefit




(5,884)

(5,884)

Depreciation and amortization

8,645

14,472

6,957

2,146

32,220

EBITDA

59,826

(64,944)

(1,299)

(9,739)

(16,156)

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Transaction related compensation

1,668




1,668

Insured inventory recoveries

(17,390)




(17,390)

Asset impairment


87,156



87,156

Total adjusting items

(15,722)

87,156



71,434

Adjusted EBITDA

$         44,104

$         22,212

$         (1,299)

$         (9,739)

$         55,278

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization, adjusted for specified items. The company calculates adjusted EBITDA by removing the impact of specified items and adding back the amounts of interest expense, tax expense and depreciation and amortization to net income (loss). Management believes that adjusted EBITDA is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

The Andersons, Inc.

Trailing Twelve Months of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended,

 Twelve months ended
March 31, 2024

(in thousands)

June 30, 2023

September 30, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

Net income

$         82,686

$         30,523

$         78,437

$         12,665

$                         204,311

Interest expense

13,953

8,188

8,101

6,522

36,764

Tax provision

21,732

7,862

13,324

1,303

44,221

Depreciation and amortization

30,365

31,215

31,306

30,949

123,835

EBITDA

148,736

77,788

131,168

51,439

409,131

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Transaction related compensation

939

1,999

3,212

2,852

9,002

Gain on sale of assets


(5,643)



(5,643)

Gain on cost method investment


(4,798)



(4,798)

Impairment on equity method investments


963



963

Insured inventory expenses

1,310




1,310

Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture

(6,544)



(3,117)

(9,661)

Goodwill impairment



686


686

Total adjusting items

(4,295)

(7,479)

3,898

(265)

(8,141)

Adjusted EBITDA

$       144,441

$         70,309

$       135,066

$         51,174

$                         400,990











Three Months Ended,

Twelve months ended
March 31, 2023

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

Net income (loss)

$       102,400

$         24,880

$         21,170

$       (59,117)

$                           89,333

Interest expense

16,921

14,982

14,087

16,625

62,615

Tax provision (benefit)

15,753

9,839

9,933

(5,884)

29,641

Depreciation and amortization

33,567

33,322

33,476

32,220

132,585

EBITDA

168,641

83,023

78,666

(16,156)

314,174

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:








Insured inventory expenses (recoveries)



15,993

(17,390)

(1,397)

Transaction related compensation




1,668

1,668

Asset impairment including equity method investments

4,455


9,000

87,156

100,611

      Gain on sale of frac sand assets

(3,762)




(3,762)

Total adjusting items

693


24,993

71,434

97,120

Adjusted EBITDA

$       169,334

$         83,023

$       103,659

$         55,278

$                         411,294










The Andersons, Inc.

Cash from Operations Before Working Capital Changes

A non-GAAP financial measure

(unaudited)


Three months ended March 31,

(in thousands)

2024

2023

Cash used in operating activities

$         (239,627)

$         (333,535)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities


Accounts receivable

57,725

125,113

Inventories

169,083

178,010

Commodity derivatives

(28,498)

83,148

Other current and non-current assets

1,923

(17,543)

Payables and other current and non-current liabilities

(488,269)

(760,292)

Total changes in operating assets and liabilities

(288,036)

(391,564)

Adjusting items impacting cash from operations before working capital changes:


Less: Insured inventory recoveries


(17,390)

Cash from operations before working capital changes

$             48,409

$             40,639

Cash from operations before working capital changes is defined as cash provided by (used in) operating activities before the impact of changes in working capital within the statement of cash flows. The Company calculates cash from operations by eliminating the effect of changes in accounts receivable, inventories, commodity derivatives, other assets, and payables and accrued expenses from the cash provided by (used in) operating activities. Management believes that cash from operations before working capital changes is a useful measure of the company's performance as it provides investors additional information about the company's operations allowing better evaluation of underlying business performance and improved comparability to prior periods. Cash from operations before working capital changes is a non-GAAP financial measure and is not intended to replace or be an alternative to cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure.

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.

