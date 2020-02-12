The Andersons, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Results

MAUMEE, Ohio, Feb. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANDE) announces financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019.

Fourth Quarter Highlights:

Company reports net income of $6.6 million , or $0.19 per diluted share, and adjusted net income of $18.4 million , or $0.55 per diluted share. Adjusted EBITDA rose 21 percent year over year to $76.1 million .

Trade Group reports a pretax loss of $19.0 million , but adjusted pretax income of $18.5 million , as solid merchandising income was offset by the impacts of an extended, wet harvest in the Eastern Corn Belt.

Ethanol Group records pretax income of $41.2 million and adjusted pretax income attributable to the company of $7.2 million , on continued solid merchandising income and appreciation on hedged positions.

Plant Nutrient Group records pretax income of $4.6 million and adjusted pretax income of $3.9 million on lower operating and interest expenses.

Rail Group earns $4.5 million of pretax income on increased income from car sales.

"The acquisition of Lansing Trade Group continues to perform well, as stronger merchandising results somewhat offset the negative consequences of fewer acres planted and a late, wet harvest in the Trade Group's eastern footprint," said President and CEO Pat Bowe. "I am pleased with our efforts to capture both top-line and expense synergies associated with the Lansing transaction "By the end of the year, we exceeded our original run-rate goal of $10 million in cost savings a year ahead of schedule.

"The Ethanol Group's operating results reflect the favorable impact of hedging activity and continued strong performance by the group's expanded trading team," continued Bowe. "In addition, the fourth quarter results now include the consolidated results of the Ethanol Group's operations from the merger of four separate entities to form The Andersons Marathon Holdings, LLC in early October. The impacts of these Trade and Ethanol Group transactions, along with the new ELEMENT ethanol plant, set us up well for improved company performance in 2020."

$ in millions, except per share amounts

Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Variance YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Variance Pretax Income1 $ 21.4

$ 30.0

$ (8.6)

$ 31.4

$ 53.4

$ (22.0)

Adjusted Pretax Income1 23.7

33.1

(9.4)

51.0

59.9

(8.9)

Trade (Grain) Group 18.5

24.2

(5.7)

40.1

21.7

18.4

Ethanol Group1 7.2

6.4

0.8

13.4

27.1

(13.7)

Plant Nutrient Group 3.9

3.8

0.1

8.4

12.0

(3.6)

Rail Group 4.5

6.7

(2.2)

15.1

17.4

(2.3)

Other (10.4)

(8.0)

(2.4)

(26.0)

(18.3)

(7.7)

Net Income1 6.6

23.8

(17.2)

18.3

41.5

(23.2)

Adjusted Net Income1 18.4

26.0

(7.6)

43.0

46.4

(3.4)

EPS 0.19

0.84

(0.70)

0.55

1.46

(0.90)

Adjusted EPS 0.55

0.92

(0.40)

1.30

1.63

(0.30)

EBITDA 82.2

60.1

22.1

234.0

171.3

62.7

Adjusted EBITDA Attributable to the Company $ 76.1

$ 63.0

$ 13.1

$ 246.3

$ 177.2

$ 69.1



1 Reflects amounts attributable to the company and excludes income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests of $(1.0) in Q4 2019, $(0.1) in Q4 2018, $(3.2) for year-to-date 2019 and $(0.3) for year-to-date 2018. See non-GAAP reconciliations in the accompanying tables.

Fourth Quarter Segment Overview

Trade Group Records Lower Adjusted Results Driven by Smaller Eastern Corn Belt Harvest

With the closing of the Lansing acquisition effective January 1, 2019, Trade Group results include the consolidated results of both Lansing and Thompsons Limited.

The Trade Group recorded a pretax loss of $19.0 million but its adjusted pretax income was $18.5 million for the quarter. The group also recorded $3.0 million of incremental depreciation and amortization expenses related to the Lansing acquisition. The former Grain Group recorded pretax income of $24.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Portfolio breadth gained from the Lansing acquisition again proved its critical value in the face of significant Eastern Corn Belt planting and harvest challenges.

acquisition again proved its critical value in the face of significant Eastern Corn Belt planting and harvest challenges. Strong merchandising results and improved income from the newer western assets helped offset extremely tough conditions in the East.

Robust income from propane distribution was offset by lower sand transloading income, as the frac sand industry experienced a fundamental shift to in-basin sand.

The group adjusted its reported pretax income by $37.5 million; adjustments included the following items:

Asset impairment charges of $40.4 million , including $34.8 million on certain frac sand transloading and processing assets acquired as part of the Lansing acquisition.

, including on certain frac sand transloading and processing assets acquired as part of the acquisition. A gain on the sale of Ontario agronomy assets of $5.7 million .

The group's fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA rose 24 percent to $38.1 million, while its full year adjusted EBITDA increased from $49.6 million in 2018 to $126.3 million in 2019.

Ethanol Group Remains Profitable; Merger Completed

The Ethanol Group earned pretax income and adjusted pretax income of $41.2 million and $6.2 million, respectively, attributable to the company in the fourth quarter, compared to the $6.3 million of pretax income it earned in the same period in 2018. The fourth quarter 2019 results included the consolidated results of all five ethanol plants due to The Andersons Marathon Holdings, LLC (TAMH) merger and the continued ramp-up of operations of the ELEMENT plant.

The group recorded significant appreciation on its hedged positions and increased sales volumes and margins by third-party production.

Crush margins were favorable early in the quarter but degraded quickly in November and December; comparatively higher corn basis continued to compress margins.

The group brought more new technologies and products online at ELEMENT, including new-to-the-market cellulosic ethanol technology and new feed products.

The group recorded adjustments that increased reported pretax income by $35.0 million, including a $36.3 million gain on the remeasurement of its pre-existing investments in the Albion, Clymers and Greenville entities in conjunction with the TAMH merger. The resulting increase in fixed asset basis led to incremental depreciation of $2.5 million.

The group recorded adjusted EBITDA attributable to the company of $16.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to 2018 fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA attributable to the company of $6.9 million. This result excludes the EBITDA allocable to the noncontrolling interests.

Plant Nutrient Group Records Comparable Year-Over-Year Results

The Plant Nutrient Group recorded pretax income of $4.6 million and adjusted pretax income of $3.9 million in the fourth quarter, compared to pretax income of $3.8 million in the prior year period.

Volumes were up in primary nutrients, but down in both specialty nutrients and lawn fertilizer.

Primary nutrient margin per ton was lower due to product mix.

Working capital carrying costs decreased year over year due to heightened management focus.

The group adjusted reported income for a $2.9 million gain on the sale of the Auburn, Michigan farm center and impairment charges of $2.2 million associated with intangible assets related to the specialty nutrients business.

The group's current quarter adjusted EBITDA was $11.5 million, a slight decrease compared to 2018 fourth quarter EBITDA of $12.5 million. For the full year, the group recorded adjusted EBITDA of $42.3 million and $45.4 million in 2019 and 2018, respectively, in the face of significant unplanted acres in our key markets in 2019.

Rail Group Results Down on Lower Service and Other Income

The Rail Group earned fourth quarter pretax income of $4.5 million compared to $6.7 million in the same period of the prior year.

Railcar leasing income fell on continuing headwinds in the sand and ethanol markets.

Income from car sales was $2.4 million for the quarter compared to $1.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

for the quarter compared to in the fourth quarter of 2018. Service and other pretax income fell by $3.1 million to $1.0 million ; however, 2018 results included income of $2.4 million on the sale of several barges.

The group's fourth quarter 2019 EBITDA of $17.6 million was comparable to fourth quarter 2018 EBITDA. Full-year EBITDA was $65.7 million, an improvement of 13% over 2018 results.

Provision for Income Taxes Includes Charge Related to Lansing Acquisition, Research and Development Tax Credits

The company's fourth quarter income tax provision included tax expense of approximately $8.0 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, related to nondeductible Canadian losses on the company's investment in Thompsons Limited. As with other transaction-related amounts, the company has excluded this charge from its adjusted net income. In addition, the company's fourth quarter income tax provision included a tax benefit of approximately $2.7 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, for federal research and development income tax credits primarily related to the construction and ramp-up of the ELEMENT biorefinery.

Other Adjustments Related to the Lansing Acquisition

As it did in the first three quarters, the company has recast fourth quarter 2018 information for the former Grain Group and the Ethanol Group to conform to segment reporting changes made in conjunction with the Lansing acquisition. The changes resulted in a reclassification of $1.3 million in pretax income from the Grain Group to the Ethanol Group.

Conference Call and Upcoming Investor Day

The company will host a webcast on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. Eastern Standard Time, to discuss its performance and provide its updated outlook for 2020. To access the call, please dial 866-439-8514 or 678-509-7568 (participant passcode is 7479245). It is recommended that you call 10 minutes before the conference call begins.

To access the webcast, click on the link: http://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/saat5p3z . Complete the four fields as directed and click Submit. A replay of the call can also be accessed under the heading "Investors" on the company's website at www.andersonsinc.com .

The company will also host an investor day on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in New York City. A webcast of the event, along with the associated presentation, will be available on the company's website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Without limitation, these risks include economic, weather and regulatory conditions, competition, and the risk factors set forth from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the company believes that the assumptions upon which the financial information and its forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, it can give no assurance that these assumptions will prove to be correct.

Non-GAAP Measures

This release contains non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes adjusted pretax income, adjusted pretax income attributable to The Andersons, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provide additional information to investors and others about its operations, allowing an evaluation of underlying operating performance and better period-to-period comparability. Adjusted pretax income, adjusted pretax income attributable to The Andersons, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per share, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA do not and should not be considered as alternatives to pretax income, net income or net income per share as determined by generally accepted accounting principles. Reconciliations of the GAAP to non-GAAP measures may be found within this press release and the financial tables provided herein.

Company Description

Founded in 1947 in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity trading, ethanol, plant nutrient and rail sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons strives to provide extraordinary service to its customers, help its employees improve, support its communities and increase the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2019

2018

2019

2018 Sales and merchandising revenues $ 1,885,603



$ 812,662



$ 8,170,191



$ 3,045,382

Cost of sales and merchandising revenues 1,747,244



718,700



7,652,299



2,743,377

Gross profit 138,359



93,962



517,892



302,005

Operating, administrative and general expenses 109,457



67,776



436,842



257,872

Asset impairment 38,131



—



41,212



6,272

Interest expense 14,078



7,848



59,691



27,848

Other income:













Equity in earnings (losses) of affiliates (4,992)



6,540



(7,359)



27,141

Net gain from remeasurement of equity method

investments 36,287



—



35,214



—

Other income, net 12,387



5,053



20,109



16,002

Income before income taxes 20,375



29,931



28,111



53,156

Income tax provision 14,708



6,263



13,051



11,931

Net income 5,667



23,668



15,060



41,225

Net income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling

interests (982)



(85)



(3,247)



(259)

Net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 6,649



$ 23,753



$ 18,307



$ 41,484

















Per common share:













Basic earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common

shareholders $ 0.20



$ 0.84



$ 0.56



$ 1.47

Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common

shareholders $ 0.19



$ 0.84



$ 0.55



$ 1.46



































The Andersons, Inc. Reconciliation to Adjusted Net Income (unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data) Three months ended

December 31,

Twelve months ended

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 6,649



$ 23,752



$ 18,307



$ 41,484

Items adjusted for certain gains and charges:













Acquisition costs 2,158



3,051



8,007



6,514

Transaction related stock compensation 1,998



—



9,337



—

Asset impairment 43,097



—



46,178



—

(Gain) loss from remeasurement of equity method

investments (36,287)



—



(35,214)



—

(Gain) loss on sales of assets (8,646)



—



(8,646)



—

Income tax impact of adjustments 9,386



(762)



5,051



(1,628)

Total adjustments 11,706



2,289



24,713



4,886

Adjusted net income attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 18,355



$ 26,041



$ 43,020



$ 46,370

















Diluted earnings attributable to The Andersons, Inc. common

shareholders $ 0.19



$ 0.84



$ 0.55



$ 1.46

















Impact on diluted earnings per share 0.36



0.08



0.75



0.17

Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.55



$ 0.92



$ 1.30



$ 1.63



The Andersons, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(in thousands) 2019

2018 Assets





Current assets:





Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 54,895



$ 22,593

Accounts receivable, net 536,367



207,285

Inventories 1,170,536



690,804

Commodity derivative assets - current 107,863



51,421

Other current assets 92,280



51,095

Total current assets 1,961,941



1,023,198









Other assets:





Commodity derivative assets – noncurrent 949



480

Goodwill 137,781



6,024

Other intangible assets, net 175,312



99,138

Right of use assets, net 76,401



—

Equity method investments 23,857



242,326

Other assets, net 20,803



22,341

Total Other Assets 435,103



370,309

Rail Group assets leased to others, net 584,298



521,785

Property, plant and equipment, net 938,418



476,711

Total assets $ 3,919,760



$ 2,392,003









Liabilities and equity





Current liabilities:





Short-term debt 147,031



205,000

Trade and other payables 873,081



462,535

Customer prepayments and deferred revenue 133,585



32,533

Commodity derivative liabilities – current 46,942



32,647

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 190,637



79,046

Current maturities of long-term debt 62,899



21,589

Total current liabilities 1,454,175



833,350









Long-term lease liabilities 51,091



—

Commodity derivative liabilities – noncurrent 505



889

Employee benefit plan obligations 25,359



22,542

Long-term debt, less current maturities 1,016,248



496,187

Deferred income taxes 149,389



130,087

Other long-term liabilities 22,176



32,184

Total liabilities 2,718,943



1,515,239

Total equity $ 1,200,817



$ 876,764

Total liabilities and equity $ 3,919,760



$ 2,392,003



The Andersons, Inc. Segment Data (unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Ethanol

Plant

Nutrient

Rail

Other

Total Three months ended December 31, 2019





















Revenues from external customers $ 1,443,261



$ 260,750



$ 138,182



$ 43,410



$ —



$ 1,885,603

Gross profit 88,638



11,608



23,521



14,592



—



138,359

Equity in earnings of affiliates (4,992)



—



—



—



—



(4,992)

Other income, net 8,364



36,504



3,256



191



359



48,674

Income (loss) before income taxes (19,048)



41,208



4,625



4,461



(10,871)



20,375

Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling

interests —



(982)



—



—



—



(982)

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to

The Andersons, Inc. (a) (19,048)



42,190



4,625



4,461



(10,871)



21,357

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes (b) 37,549



(34,962)



(769)



—



502



2,320

Adjusted Income (loss) before income taxes

attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 18,501



$ 7,228



$ 3,856



$ 4,461



$ (10,369)



$ 23,677

Three months ended December 31, 2018





















Revenues from external customers $ 449,923



$ 175,919



$ 147,625



$ 39,195



$ —



$ 812,662

Gross profit 51,636



4,386



23,955



13,985



—



93,962

Equity in earnings of affiliates 3,023



3,517



—



—



—



6,540

Other income, net 228



1,025



595



2,605



600



5,053

Income (loss) before income taxes 24,168



6,289



3,791



6,734



(11,051)



29,931

Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling interests —



(85)



—



—



—



(85)

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to

The Andersons, Inc. (a) 24,168



6,374



3,791



6,734



(11,051)



30,016

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes (b) —



—



—



—



3,051



3,051

Adjusted Income (loss) before income taxes

attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 24,168



$ 6,374



$ 3,791



$ 6,734



$ (8,000)



$ 33,067

(a) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. (b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.









(in thousands) Trade

Ethanol

Plant

Nutrient

Rail

Other

Total Twelve months ended December 31, 2019





















Revenues from external customers $ 6,387,744



$ 968,779



$ 646,730



$ 166,938



$ —



$ 8,170,191

Gross profit 335,225



26,438



99,104



57,125



—



517,892

Equity in earnings of affiliates (6,835)



(524)



—



—



—



(7,359)

Other income, net 10,070



37,199



4,903



1,583



1,568



55,323

Income (loss) before income taxes (14,780)



45,112



9,159



15,090



(26,470)



28,111

Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling

interests —



(3,247)



—



—



—



(3,247)

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to

The Andersons, Inc. (a) (14,780)



48,359



9,159



15,090



(26,470)



31,358

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes (b) 54,891



(34,962)



(769)



—



502



19,662

Adjusted Income (loss) before income taxes

attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 40,111



$ 13,397



$ 8,390



$ 15,090



$ (25,968)



$ 51,020

Twelve months ended December 31, 2018





















Revenues from external customers $ 1,433,660



$ 747,009



$ 690,536



$ 174,177



$ —



$ 3,045,382

Gross profit 126,539



21,720



98,901



54,845



—



302,005

Equity in earnings of affiliates 12,932



14,209



—



—



—



27,141

Other income, net 843



2,766



2,495



3,516



6,382



16,002

Income (loss) before income taxes 21,715



26,817



12,030



17,379



(24,785)



53,156

Income (loss) attributable to the noncontrolling

interests —



(259)



—



—



—



(259)

Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to

The Andersons, Inc. (a) 21,715



27,076



12,030



17,379



(24,785)



53,415

Adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes (b) —



—



—



—



6,514



6,514

Adjusted Income (loss) before income taxes

attributable to The Andersons, Inc. (a) $ 21,715



$ 27,076



$ 12,030



$ 17,379



$ (18,271)



$ 59,929

(a) Income (loss) before income taxes attributable to The Andersons, Inc. for each operating segment is defined as net sales and merchandising revenues plus identifiable other income less all identifiable operating expenses, including interest expense for carrying working capital and long-term assets and is reported net of the noncontrolling interest share of income. (b) Additional information on the individual adjustments that are included in the adjustments to income (loss) before income taxes can be found in the Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA table.

The Andersons, Inc. Reconciliation to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

(in thousands) Trade

Ethanol

Plant

Nutrient

Rail

Other

Total Three months ended December 31, 2019





















Net income (loss) $ (19,048)



$ 41,208



$ 4,625



$ 4,461



$ (25,579)



$ 5,667

Interest expense 6,175



2,104



1,476



4,415



(92)



14,078

Tax provision —



—



—



—



14,708



14,708

Depreciation and amortization 13,450



16,633



6,207



8,745



2,735



47,770

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

(EBITDA) 577



59,945



12,308



17,621



(8,228)



82,223

EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests —



(8,405)



—



—



—



(8,405)

EBITDA attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 577



51,540



12,308



17,621



(8,228)



73,818

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:





















Acquisition costs 833



1,325



—



—



—



2,158

Transaction related stock compensation 1,998



—



—



—



—



1,998

Asset impairment including equity method investments 40,420



—



2,175



—



502



43,097

(Gain) loss on pre-existing equity method investment —



(36,287)



—



—



—



(36,287)

(Gain) loss on sales of assets (5,702)



—



(2,944)



—



—



(8,646)

Total adjusting items 37,549



(34,962)



(769)



—



502



2,320

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 38,126



$ 16,578



$ 11,539



$ 17,621



$ (7,726)



$ 76,138

























Three months ended December 31, 2018





















Net income (loss) $ 24,168



$ 6,289



$ 3,791



$ 6,734



$ (17,314)



$ 23,668

Interest expense 2,827



(792)



2,102



3,689



22



7,848

Tax provision —



—



—



—



6,263



6,263

Depreciation and amortization 3,801



1,577



6,614



7,491



2,854



22,337

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

(EBITDA) 30,796



7,074



12,507



17,914



(8,175)



60,116

EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests —



(145)



—



—



—



(145)

EBITDA attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 30,796



6,929



12,507



17,914



(8,175)



59,971

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:





















Acquisition costs —



—



—



—



3,051



3,051

Total adjusting items —



—



—



—



3,051



3,051

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 30,796



$ 6,929



$ 12,507



$ 17,914



$ (5,124)



$ 63,022











(in thousands) Trade

Ethanol

Plant

Nutrient

Rail

Other

Total Twelve months ended December 31, 2019





















Net income (loss) $ (14,780)



$ 45,112



$ 9,159



$ 15,090



$ (39,521)



$ 15,060

Interest expense 35,202



584



7,954



16,486



(535)



59,691

Tax provision —



—



—



—



13,051



13,051

Depreciation and amortization 50,973



23,727



25,985



34,122



11,359



146,166

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization

(EBITDA) 71,395



69,423



43,098



65,698



(15,646)



233,968

EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests —



(7,360)



—



—



—



(7,360)

EBITDA attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 71,395



62,063



43,098



65,698



(15,646)



226,608

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:





















Acquisition costs 6,682



1,325



—



—



—



8,007

Transaction related stock compensation 9,337



—



—



—



—



9,337

Asset impairment including equity method investments 43,501



—



2,175



—



502



46,178

(Gain) loss on pre-existing equity method investment 1,073



(36,287)



—



—



—



(35,214)

(Gain) loss on sales of assets (5,702)



—



(2,944)



—



—



(8,646)

Total adjusting items 54,891



(34,962)



(769)



—



502



19,662

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 126,286



$ 27,101



$ 42,329



$ 65,698



$ (15,144)



$ 246,270

























Twelve months ended December 31, 2018





















Net income (loss) $ 21,715



$ 26,817



$ 12,030



$ 17,379



$ (36,716)



$ 41,225

Interest expense 11,845



(1,890)



6,499



11,377



17



27,848

Tax provision —



—



—



—



11,931



11,931

Depreciation and amortization 16,062



6,136



26,871



29,164



12,064



90,297

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) 49,622



31,063



45,400



57,920



(12,704)



171,301

EBITDA attributable to non-controlling interests —



(657)



—



—



—



(657)

EBITDA attributable to The Andersons, Inc. 49,622



30,406



45,400



57,920



(12,704)



170,644

Adjusting items impacting EBITDA:



















—

Acquisition costs —



—



—



—



6,514



6,514

Total adjusting items —



—



—



—



6,514



6,514

Adjusted EBITDA attributable to The Andersons, Inc. $ 49,622



$ 30,406



$ 45,400



$ 57,920



$ (6,190)



$ 177,158



